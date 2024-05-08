Olly Alexander delivers his first Eurovision performance

The cameras rotated to give the impression of rotation while Alexander and the dancers performed.

Olly Alexander delivered his debut Eurovision Song Contest performance, which featured a dressing room staging in reverse.

Cameras were turned to give a spinning feel to Alexander and the dancers as the singer wore a white singlet, red pants and boots that looked a little distressed at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

Dizzy's performance was energetic and it was the first time that the United Kingdom, already qualified for the final, had performed in the semi-final.

Bambie Thug from Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue (Martin Meissner/AP)

Earlier, Bambie Thug presented an intensive and dramatic performance which saw them triumph with the audience with a witchy and mesmerizing rendition of their lilting alternative song Doomsday Blue.

Their male dancers also looked almost devil-like with blue paint, very exaggerated ears, and false teeth.

Halfway through the song's end, Bambie — who uses they/them pronouns — also revealed the trans flag on her costume before a fire was lit around the stage.

Lithuania's Silvester Belt also went down a storm when he performed a highly synchronized and stunning rendition of his song Luktelk.

For much of the production, he was dressed in red and black lights while the dancers performed almost robotic movements alongside him.

Also in the first half of the opening performances were Cypriot participant Silia Kapsis with Liar and Serbian candidate Teya Dora with Ramonda.