Donald Trump's chances of beating Joe Biden six months before Election Day





Donald Trump is the slight favorite to win this year's presidential election, according to the latest odds from a major sportsbook provided nearly six months before voters go to the polls on November 5.

Trump's chances of securing a second term in the White House are 6/5 (45.5%) to 7/5 (41.7%), according to figures provided to Newsweek by Betfair, the Kingdom-based sportsbook -United.

The 2024 presidential election is expected to be particularly bitter, following disputed 2020 results, with both leading candidates accusing the other of being a danger to American democracy. During a speech in January, Biden claimed that “democracy is on the ballot” in the upcoming election, while at an April rally, Trump hit back at the Democratic incumbent president by saying “he represented a threat to democracy.

While favoring Trump's overall victory, due to the electoral college system, Betfair concluded that Biden was the heavy favorite to win the popular vote. Bookmakers gave him odds of 2/5 (71.4%) to get the most votes in the United States, compared to 4/1 (20%) for the Republican challenger. If it happens in November, it would replicate the 2016 poll, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Trump was the last Electoral College winner.

Newsweek contacted representatives of Joe Biden and Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaigns by email. This article will be updated with comment.

Betfair favored Republicans regaining control of the Senate in November, with a 2/5 (71.4%) chance of that happening versus a 2/1 (33.3%) chance of Democrats retaining control. Currently, there are 51 Democratic-aligned senators, including three independents, compared to 49 Republicans.

Speaking to Newsweek, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Despite his legal woes, Donald Trump remains the oddsmakers' favorite to win the White House, according to Betfair Exchange punters. His odds remain a favorable 6/5, while President Biden trails him closely. at 7/5.

Donald Trump is the favorite to win the 2024 presidential election according to British bookmaker Betfair.

“Republicans appear poised to control the Senate after the next election, with odds of 2/5. The odds of Democrats retaining control of the upper chamber are 2/1. Whoever wins the presidential election will need the Senate support,” as became clear in recent months as senators argued over, among other things, President Biden’s funding for Ukraine.

Two recent polls gave Trump a slight lead over Biden heading into the presidential election.

A survey from Florida Atlantic University and Mainstream Research found that 40% would support Biden compared to 38% for Trump in a race that also includes independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among likely voters, only Biden's lead s 'extends to 44% against 39%.

Separately, a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 856 registered voters placed Biden one point ahead of Trump, with 40% of the vote to 39%. However, this is down from the four-point lead Biden enjoyed in the previous Reuters/Ipsos survey.

However, an ActiVote survey of 953 likely voters puts Trump ahead of Biden in a straight race 52.7 percent to 47.3 percent. That includes Trump's lead of 51 percent to 49 percent among those with only a high school diploma and 53 percent to 47 percent among college graduates.

