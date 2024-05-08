SSC: Calcutta High Court orders Chief Secretary to clarify sanction authority for SSC prosecutions | Kolkata News





Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the chief secretary to respond by June 11 who was the sanctioning authority for giving the go-ahead to the CBI to prosecute the accused former presidents and former member secretaries of the SSC. The accused in this category include Subires Bhattacharyya, Soumitra Sarkar, Sharmila Mitra and Ashok Kumar Saha. During the last hearing, the defendants' lawyer had filed notices of their appointments to the court, which stated that the governor was the appointing authority. CBI, however, had sent the sanction request to the chief secretary. Taking note of this, a division bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Garang Kanth ordered the CBI to submit a report. Deputy Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi, in his report on Tuesday, cited Rule 26(1)(k) of the Bengal Government Functioning Rules. which provides that in the case of statutory authorities like the SSC other than the Public Service Commission, the Chief Secretary must take orders from the CM. Justice Bagchi observed that it was necessary to ascertain whether the governor had delegated his powers to his officers or whether the power was vested in him. On the face of it, the governor is the appointing authority. It is necessary to check whether the governor has delegated his power to someone else. If the power lies with the governor, then the CBI should approach the governor and not the chief secretary for such cases, he said. If the power of sanction rests with the governor, then the governor takes a completely independent position on the issue of granting sanctions and is not guided by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, he said. declared. Justice Bagchi ordered AG Kishore Datta to advise the chief secretary on the matter and get a response on the CBI report in the next hearing on June 11. The bench directed the chief secretary to take the call if the power of sanction rested with him.

