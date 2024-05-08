Today in Politics: PM Modi to campaign in Andhra Pradesh for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls | News from the political pulse





As the survey was completed in 283 Lok Sabha seats spread over three phasesparties and politicians are now focusing on the 96 seats across 10 states and UTs that will vote in the next phase on May 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will continue the BJP's southward push with campaign events in Andhra Pradesh, where the party has joined hands with former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidus Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and to actor-politician K Pawan Kalyans JanaSena Party (JSP). ).

The Prime Minister will address three rallies in Karimnagar, Warangal and Rajampet and will attend a roadshow in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He will also visit Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar. Although the BJP's presence in Andhra Pradesh is limited, it contested all 25 Lok Sabha seats and failed to win any in 2019. Its allies also struggled last time, with the TDP winning only only three seats and the JSP having won none. In the 175-member Assembly, the TDP, JSP and BJP won 23, 1 and 0 seats in 2019, with the ruling YSR Congress party winning 151 seats in addition to 22 Lok Sabha seats. As part of a seat-sharing deal between the NDA partners, the TDP has been allotted 144 Assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP is contesting in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 Assembly seats. The JSP is contesting two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats. While the TDP and the BJP were allies earlier, Naidu broke the tie in 2018, citing the Centre's failure to grant Andhra Pradesh special category status as the reason. Since then, with the TDP struggling in the state, Naidu was trying to force his way into the NDA camp. The BJP hopes to build on the support bases of the TDP and JSP to take on the dominant YSRCP, the BJP gives Naidu the security of a strong partner, particularly at the Centre, as well as a buffer against the various probes he faces. faces. , in addition to an increase in vote share. Meanwhile, other senior BJP leaders are holding campaign events in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing rallies in UP Hardoi and Kannauj and Maharashtras Jalna, party national president JP Nadda is in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is in Odishas Kalahandi and Rayagada. Besides the Lok Sabha polls, Odisha is also expected to elect a new Assembly. Congress programs After the Congress announced its candidates for Gandhi family strongholds Amethi and Raebareli after a long delay, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in the two constituencies on Wednesday. While his brother and MP Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli, instead of his old seat in Amethi, where the party has fielded Kishorilal Sharma, a close family aide, to make his election debut after decades in manage the elections of the Gandhi family to these seats. Priyanka, who has been in the area since Monday, has started preparing the ground for the party. Additionally, the party appointed two of its top leaders as observers at the headquarters. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was given charge of Amethi and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was given the responsibility of overseeing poll preparations in Raebareli. While meeting Congress workers in Raebareli, Priyanka asked them to devote maximum of the remaining 329 hours to campaigning for elections to the two seats. She expressed gratitude to Amethi Congress candidate Kishorilal Sharma, with whom she worked during the first election of her mother Sonia Gandhi from Amethi in 1999. Both the seats will be voted on in the fifth phase on May 20. Repolling in Barmer Re-poll will be held at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday due to breach of voting secrecy, an official said. Four members of the electoral party were suspended in this affair. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said the Election Commission had issued directions for re-polling at a polling booth in Dudhwa Khurd village. With PTI inputs

