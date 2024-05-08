Mobile phone imports reach IDR 31,000 billion, the largest from China!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed disappointment over large imports of technological and communications equipment which reached tens of billions of rupees. Records from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) and the Ministry of Commerce show that imports of technology and communications equipment have indeed increased sharply over the past five years, including mobile phones. “But unfortunately, the technological devices and communication tools we use are still dominated by imported goods and the value of the trade deficit in this sector stands at almost $2.1 billion, or more than $30 trillion of rupees,” Jokowi said at the inauguration. Indonesia Digital Test House (IDTH)or the Telecommunications Equipment Test Center of the Ministry of Communication and Information in Depok, West Java, Tuesday (7/5/2024). Aside from that, Jokowi also revealed requests for imported testing equipment and products. According to its records, products from China reached 3,046 devices, while Indonesia had only 632.

Photo: Ministry of Commerce

Country of origin of ICT imports Photo: Ministry of CommerceCountry of origin of ICT imports Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that imports of technology and information and communications (ICT) equipment will reach US$8.54 billion in 2022, or about Rp.137.08 trillion (exchange rate of 1 US dollar = 16,052 rupees).

The value of imports increased by 22.7% compared to 2021. In January-June 2023, the value had reached 4.16 billion US dollars or 66.8 trillion rupees.

The largest import is smartphones, followed by laptops, netbooks and tablets. From country of origin, the largest import is China, followed by Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

According to BPS records, imports of smartphones and other related devices have increased significantly over the past five years.

Smartphone imports jumped 422% from $379.02 million or around Rs6.08 trillion in 2019 to $1.98 billion or Rs31.79 billion in 2023. The largest import in 2023 will be smartphones, reaching $1.97 billion, or approximately Rp. 31.64 trillion. Data shows that 98.7% of smartphone imports come from China. SEARCH CNBC INDONESIA

