Digital Test House encourages strengthening the local technology industry





SinPo.id – President Joko Widodo highlighted the importance of Indonesia's transformation from a consumer to a producer in the global technology industry during the inauguration of the Indonesia Digital Test House (IDTH) at the Technology Test Center. Telecommunications Equipment (BBPPT), Depok City, West Java Province, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The inauguration marked a step forward in national efforts to increase local capabilities in technology development. In his speech, President Jokowi expressed concern about the dominance of imports in the use of technological equipment in Indonesia, with an import value of more than IDR 30 trillion. “We must not be just spectators, we must not be only markets, but we must be actors, producers,” declared the President. Furthermore, the President highlighted the low participation of local suppliers in the global supply chain. The president said that of Apple's 320 global suppliers, only two were from Indonesia. This is far from comparable to other ASEAN countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. “There are 17 suppliers from the Philippines, 19 suppliers from Malaysia, 24 suppliers from Thailand, 72 suppliers from Vietnam. In fact, in ASEAN, our GDP is the largest, with 46 percent of ASEAN's GDP being in Indonesia. “But we only have two suppliers,” he explained. The IDTH should play a catalytic role in changing this paradigm. As an international standard device testing facility, IDTH is the largest and most comprehensive in Southeast Asia. With an investment of almost IDR 1 trillion, this facility is equipped with sophisticated equipment for testing various digital devices ranging from laptops to radar. “All digital devices are tested here, before they are released to the market, they are tested here to ensure that the safety, health and security standards of the people who use these digital devices can be met,” the President explained. More than just a certification testing center, the President hopes that IDTH will become a center of innovation and research. The Head of State tasked the Ministry of Communication and Information to collaborate with universities, start-ups and MSMEs to encourage research and patents, as well as support product development and certification local. “Digitalization is the basis of national industrial and economic development by placing local producers as kings in their own countries,” concluded President Jokowi while emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting the progress of Indonesia's digital technology industry .

