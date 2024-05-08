Rikers Island prison ready to receive Donald Trump, says Eric Adams | Donald Trump trial





New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the notorious Rikers Island prison and its Department of Corrections are ready to welcome Donald Trump, if the former US president and presumptive Republican presidential candidate makes history and becomes the first former occupant of the White House to be elected. behind bars.

They are professionals, Adams told reporters Tuesday. They will be ready.

Trump is already the first former president to be criminally charged, with 88 criminal charges.

But he could be sentenced to temporary incarceration before any sentencing if he again violates the silence order during his trial in New York on 34 counts relating to secret payments made under a form of electoral interference.

The former president was repeatedly fined by the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, for his comments on social media.

After scorning Trump and fining him $1,000 for the 10th time, Merchan warned Trump on Monday that the next step could be prison time.

Mr. Trump, Merchan said, as you know, the prosecution has filed three separate motions to find you guilty of criminal contempt. It appears that the $1,000 fines are not a deterrent.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former President of the United States and perhaps the next President as well…but ultimately I have a job to do and part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system.

Merchan also said that Trump's actions are a direct attack on the rule of law and that he, the judge, cannot allow this to continue.

So while I don't want to impose a prison sentence, Merchan said, I want you to understand that I will, if necessary and appropriate.

No doubt sensing a potential political and fundraising coup, Trump said he was prepared to be incarcerated.

This judge silenced me and told me you would go to jail if you violated him, Trump told reporters Monday. And frankly, you know what, our constitution is much more important than prison. It's not even close. I'll make that sacrifice any day.

Adams spoke Tuesday at a press briefing at New York City Hall.

When asked if Rikers was ready to welcome Trump, he responded: Our incredible Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie is ready to handle whatever happens on Rikers Island and I'm pretty sure she would be ready to handle and deal with the situation. As you see what's happening with Harvey Weinstein, we have to adapt.

Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who is awaiting a retrial on rape charges, is being held at Rikers, after being in an upstate prison and spending time in a hospital corrections unit.

Adams said: You know, in this business, especially when it comes to law enforcement, we have to adjust everything that comes our way, but you know, we don't want to deal with a guess.

But they are professionals. They will be ready for Trump.

