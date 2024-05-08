Turkey's main opposition rules out potential division within party over 2028 presidential bid





zgr zel, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition, announced that he would not insist on running in the 2028 presidential elections as his party's candidate, at the risk of missing an opportunity history of overthrowing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. far. The CHP leader spoke at his party's group meeting on Tuesday, addressing a debate recently launched within the party by party vice-president Ali Mahir Baarr and lawmaker Mustafa Sargl regarding the CHP's candidate. party in the 2028 presidential election. Both nominated Zel as a possible candidate, leading to discussion about a possible rift within the party with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, who is seen as the biggest rival of Erdoan. zel said that everyone can be sure that he will not make the mistake of imposing his candidacy and causing the CHP to miss a historic opportunity, thus giving another chance to Erdoan who is losing his power.” His remarks sparked relief among some social media users, who praised the CHP leader for ending speculation about his candidacy. The CHP leader stressed in an exclusive interview with daily Szc in April that mistakes made by the country's opposition bloc could have cost them a decisive victory over Erdoan and his ruling party in the May 2023 general elections. The opposition bloc, made up of the CHP, the nationalist Y (Good) party and four small opposition parties, which called themselves the Table of Six, failed to secure a victory for its presidential candidate , former CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu, against outgoing President Erdoan. The group nominated Kldarolu, despite the insistence of then-Y leader Meral Akener that either the mamolu or Ankara Mayor Mansur Yava, both from the CHP, be nominated. Erdoan won 52.18 percent of the vote to Kldarolus 47.82 percent in the May 28 runoff, despite the economic crisis and anger over the response to February earthquakes that killed more than 53,000 people . Kldarolu was expelled from the CHP leadership at a party congress in November and was replaced by zel, who had Mamolu's support. Baheli-zel meeting Zel's statements came Tuesday after a meeting between the CHP president and Devlet Baheli, leader of Turkey's far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and an ally of President Erdoan. This rare face-to-face marked the first meeting of this type between the two party leaders in seven years. The meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, took place at Bahelis' office at the parliament in Ankara and concluded without any press statements. According to Zel's statements during his party group meeting, his visit to the MHP leader was positive and effective, covering topics such as election results, pensions, minimum wage and foreign policy, including the Israeli war against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, which have been at the center of political discourse in Turkey in recent months. Zel also met Erdoan last week after an eight-year hiatus. Both meetings take place against the backdrop of local elections on March 31, which saw the CHP become the leading party for the first time in 47 years, securing 37.7 percent of the vote, retaining control of key towns and gaining substantial gains in other regions. , while Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP), for the first time in 22 years, came second, with just 35.4 percent of the vote. Support for both allies of the ruling MHP party also saw a significant decline in local elections, following a campaign marked by less intense rhetoric than in the run-up to last May's general election. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

