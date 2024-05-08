PM Narendra Modi claims dramatic improvement in India's global standing is a mirage: report





Despite the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's assertion that India's international reputation has improved significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new study has found how the country is viewed by global audiences. much less favorably than before he came to power in 2014. In a survey conducted by polling and consulting firm GlobeScan from March 29 to April 8, 89% of respondents in the United States, United Kingdom and France said they thought it was important that India protects human rights and democracy as their countries aim to strengthen ties with New Delhi. Nearly 90% of respondents support human rights as a prerequisite for their country's industrial and other business investments in India. Of those surveyed in the three countries, 90% expressed concern over the Indian government's alleged attempts to murder citizens of the United States And Canada on national soil. Additionally, three in four respondents said they were concerned about new laws that would make it harder for Muslims to become citizens in India referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The law aims to provide a fast track to citizenship for refugees from six minority religious communities, except Muslims, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and are entered the country before December 31. 2014. The law was passed by Parliament in late 2019 but implemented in March. The study titled The Modi Mirage, published on Tuesday, was authored by academics from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, in collaboration with the non-profit association Friends of Democracy. The survey also found that only 10% of respondents viewed Modi favorably in the UK and 22% in the US. This figure fell to 9% among younger respondents in the United States. According to YouGov According to March poll data, also cited in the report, Modi is neither well known nor popular in the United States and the United Kingdom. The survey also showed that in the US and UK, Modi ranks behind much-hated leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. YouGov is a British internet-based market research company. THE report also cited Platform for Indian Democracy reveals that 52% of British Indians surveyed had an unfavorable view of Modi, compared to 35% who viewed him favorably. Modi is right to emphasize that India's reputation abroad is critical to its economic and geopolitical interests, said Professor Irfan Nooruddin of Georgetown University, one of the report's authors. But our research shows he is wrong to suggest he improved it. In fact, the data reveals that India's declining performance on human rights and democracy is clearly harming its interests. The report says a combination of press censorship and coercion, as well as increasing levels of misinformation spread on social media, can be attributed to the widespread perception that Modi has significantly improved the standing and respect of the India on the world stage. Insiders report a narrow focus of mainstream media stories from the Prime Minister's Office, with particular attention paid to articles that depict Modi's role in international affairs, the report said. This orientation may also have influenced global media coverage for a time, as media outlets often took their cues from their correspondents in Delhi, who were influenced by the domestic media environment. Read also :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1067590/pm-modis-claim-of-dramatically-enhancing-indias-global-standing-a-mirage-says-report

