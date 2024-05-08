Politics
The mood in the UK has not changed and this does not bode well for Sunak and the Tories.
How bad is it? Well, that depends on what you expected.
Everyone expected bad news for Britain's Conservative Party following last week's local elections, but some believe it could be the worst local election results for the Conservatives in four decades.
The party is like a runaway train that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cannot stop or divert in the event of an inevitable accident. Rebels to his right have been whispering for months that they want to overthrow Mr Sunak, but these rebels are known neither for their courage nor their strategic thinking. However, they now seem to understand that any attempt to give the UK a fifth Conservative prime minister in five years would be ridiculous, if not suicidal.
Mr Sunak will therefore (barring an accident or miracle) lead the party into the next general election later this year and they will lose. The Conservatives will then fight their internal quarrels and hatreds without continuing to trouble the rest of the British people.
As Abraham Lincoln famously said, a house divided against itself cannot stand. The Conservative Party is simply divided. The current atmosphere in Great Britain is therefore quite complicated. It seems that most people, including former conservatives, are tired of incompetence, policy announcements and posturing instead of policies that actually work.
The level of incompetence is in itself astonishing. This can perhaps be summed up by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who turned out to vote in the local elections last week but was turned away. This is because he did not bring an acceptable photo ID to the polling place to prove his identity.
Everyone in the UK, including the election staff at the polling station, of course recognizes Mr Johnson, but one thing all Brits agree on is that rules are rules. Even an old Etonian Prime Minister who seems to believe that the rules are for the little people and perhaps do not apply to him, is beginning to understand that such negligence, arrogance or incompetence is not in keeping with what citizens expect leaders.
What makes Johnson's story even more damning is that the law mandating photo identification at polling stations was introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. More than the failure of policies, it is perhaps the recklessness of this former leader that sums up why, after 14 years of interchangeable Conservative prime ministers, so many British voters want change.
This desire is not limited to the Conservatives or to England. The Scottish National Party is looking for a new leader. This follows the resignation of Humza Yousaf as Scottish First Minister. He had only held the position for a year but had made a number of significant mistakes. And the central problem in Scotland, as in Westminster, goes beyond specific policies. The SNP has been in power for too long. They first led the Scottish Government 17 years ago. They are now out of ideas.
So all this turmoil presents a huge opportunity for Keir Starmer and the Labor Party. They seem poised to take power after the next elections.
The decline of the SNP in Scotland is just as important as the Tories' unpopularity in England under Labour's potentially winning strategy. Indeed, the SNP currently holds 43 of Scotland's 59 seats. The Labor Party has only two. Scottish Labor politicians are confident of making big gains and, combined with the English local election results, power at Westminster appears within Mr Starmer's grasp.
The most recent public opinion polls suggest that at least two in three Britons think the UK is on the wrong track. The Conservative government's key policies, including Brexit, are not popular. The cost of living, the shortage of affordable housing, the failure of public services and many other legitimate complaints explain both the sour mood of many voters and the turn away from the ruling party.
However, there are probably several months before the general election. Labor politicians I spoke with remain worried that their party could make a mistake, take voters and victory for granted and fail to capitalize on the public's deep mood for change.
But failure, at the highest level, sums up why conservatives can't turn the tide of declining health care outcomes. Michael Marmot is one of Western Europe's most respected public health experts. In February 2010, in the final months of the last Labor government, its Marmot report revealed how, over the previous decade, Britain's health outcomes had improved markedly.
But today, with a real sense of outrage, the new Marmot report confirms [that] Since 2010, central government spending cuts for local authorities have been greater in areas where life expectancy is lower and health inequalities are greater, further harming health in these regions. Conservative governments have for years boasted of having improved British society. The new Marmot report confirms that their policies have had the opposite effect.
Public opinion is clear: Mr Sunak and the Conservative Party are on borrowed time. It's bad. Very bad for conservatives.
Published: May 8, 2024, 4:00 a.m.
|
