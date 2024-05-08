Trial of the Joko Widodo regime

Jakarta, May 7, 2024 During the ten years of President Joko Widodo's administration, the state's repressive actions against civil society, environmental destruction, deprivation of rights of women, workers and civilians and the Corruption cases have become increasingly widespread. However, law enforcement and resolution of cases were never brought into the spotlight as impunity for perpetrators continued to be maintained under Jokowi's regime. Not to mention that at the end of his term, Jokowi violated the constitution by supporting his son Gibran Rakabuming as vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

It is for this reason that civil society organizations are organizing the Extraordinary People's Court (People's Court) or alternative mechanisms to resolve legal problems when the State does not leave space for democracy and the application of the Constitution. This civil society movement was achieved because the state does not recognize or ignore the problems or violations of people's rights that are currently occurring.

The human rights violations that have occurred so far have not been addressed by the state because Jokowi and other state administrators only strictly regulate law enforcement. with regard to civil society. Therefore, people have no guarantee of security when fighting for their rights as Indonesian citizens.

Many violations of human rights and the constitution took place during the Jokowi regime, which showed a decline of democracy and a denial of the principles of state law, which gave rise to constitutional violations. We are victims of violence, land grabbing, ambitious policies of national strategic projects (PSN) and devaluation in the name of national politics, but by driving out the inhabitants as in Wadas, Rempang, on the island of Obi and on the island of Wawonii. “Therefore, it is appropriate to convene the People's Court because we are facing a situation where legal mechanisms are lacking in favor of the people and constitutional violations continue to occur,” said Zainal Arifin of the Indonesian Justice Foundation. legal aid (YLBHI).

Looking back at Jokowi's promise ten years ago to resolve cases of serious human rights violations, instead of keeping his promise, he supported his son to run against Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, Prabowo is one of the actors responsible for serious human rights violations in the past. violations.

The image of Jokowi's regime is full of corruption and very blatant conflicts of interest. The presidential election decision at the Constitutional Court is an example of the biggest conflict of interest at the moment. These two elements also explain why government policies are oriented towards capital owners. Many of the policies made by the Jokowi regime are not favorable to the public. Democracy is being destroyed to defend interests. Ministerial seats are full of contestations over business interests that ultimately influence the legislative, executive and judicial systems, said Ahmad Ashov Birry of Bersihkan Indonesia.

Extraordinary Claims Before the People's Court

The Jokowi or Nawacita style development program that resulted in widespread injustice became the Nine Sins or Nawadosa presented before the Extraordinary People's Court.

The first sin is the usurpation of space and exclusion from society resulting from Jokowi's investment ambitions. To launch its business, the government uses words eco Or Green in order to create an environmentally friendly image that actually causes ecological damage and social problems, such as the development of IKN.

Second, violence, persecution, criminalization and discrimination against people who claim and defend their rights, such as in the cases of Wadas, Rempang and the criminalization of workers. Phenomenon No virus, no justice This is also a good example of law enforcement officials failing to address violation reports before they go viral and face social pressure from the public.

Third, crimes against humanity and the perpetuation of impunity that demonstrate the downward spiral of the law under the Jokowi era. Cases of violence against the population in Papua, including the Kanjuruhan incident which claimed hundreds of lives, are clear examples of impunity, meaning that cases of civil rights violations are never resolved due to government negligence.

The impunity that reigns freely under this regime leaves room for the continuation of reprehensible acts because there is no punitive mechanism. Therefore, the human rights violations that occur are facilitated by the state. “The solution must therefore be left to a mechanism agreed by the people to eradicate the culture of impunity and demand accountability for serious human rights violations and crimes,” said Dimas Bagus Arya of Kontras.

Fourth, the commercialization, uniformity and subjugation of the education system which resulted in a chaotic academic system in Indonesia. Education becomes

The basic rights of every citizen are actually traded off through high education costs and this is inversely proportional to the well-being of teachers.

Fifth, corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN) as well as measures to protect corruptors. The weak action against corrupters, the dismissal of KPK employees who resisted efforts to destroy the KPK, and the marriage of the President of the Constitutional Court to the Jokowi family are proof of the decay of the Indonesian justice system.

The worst eradication of corruption occurred during the ten years of Jokowi's rule. Among the many cases of corruption, the amount is less than billions of rupees.

10 percent is returned to the state. Unfortunately, the president does not have the sense of responsibility to eradicate corruption cases. The government is even cutting its teeth to eradicate corruption cases. Apart from this, nepotism and dynastic politics were openly displayed in this year's presidential election. The anti-corruption spirit of the 1945 Constitution was actually undermined during Jokowi's ten years, said Yaser Aulia of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW).

The sin of the current regime is to weaken the eradication of corruption and what is worrying is legal and commercial security, as evidenced by the practice of revolving doors. We interpret this analogy as if civil servants were businessmen and there were also businessmen who became civil servants or businessmen who influenced civil servants. This practice is common in natural resource management. “The revolving door practice is the new normal in Indonesia and this is something that is highlighted by the people's court,” said Bagus Pradana of Transparency Indonesia.

Sixth, the exploitation of natural resources (SDA) and false agendas for solutions to the climate crisis. Massive exploitation of natural resources, such as the destruction of Eastern Indonesia for downstream nickel projects, power solutions that still use coal, and the use of biomass that destroys forests on a large scale.

Today we are in mourning again as a mining hole in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, claimed the lives of two nine-year-old students. From 2011 to 2024, 47 victims died in mines in East Kalimantan. This high number is only found in one location and not in other blastholes. In the mining sector, such as nickel, the number of workers who die because their safety is not a priority is also high. The People's Court is also important as a way to hold the government and perpetrators of crimes who have never been brought to justice to account, said JATAM's Muhammad Jamil.

Seventh, a labor system that impoverishes and oppresses workers due to the Job Creation Law that makes workers lose their rights, starting with a system of low wages, flexibility

work as an excuse to invest, the neglect of industrial worker safety which continues to cost lives, partnership work systems for online motorcycle taxis and the rights of domestic workers which have never seen the light.

Eighth, the misuse of legislations, such as the ITE Law, the Omnibus Law, the Land Bank, the Perppu on Mass Organizations, the Minerals and Coal Law and the RKHUP, which restrict democracy and increase violence against Civil society.

Ninth, militarism and militarization to secure investment projects with the PSN label, which is why the government sends the TNI to protect the projects of entrepreneurs.

Jokowi's ten years of rule left Nawadosa behind. From there, the people will sue the government of the Joko Widodo regime in the people's court. This week, the People's Court will formally summon them by letter and the accused will have to respond to our summons. “The People's Court will be held on June 5 and will present the defendants, judges of this court not from the Constitutional Court, but judges from representatives of the community who really know the factual conditions that are happening now,” Meila said Nurul Fajriah of YLBHI.

You can get involved in the People's Court in this way:

Write by email. You simply write a letter containing your name, area of ​​residence and employment/education status, then simply write what your experience is over the last 10 years. Send an email to [email protected] Increase hashtags on social media. You can share your concerns via social media using hashtags #People’s Court and share this information with all our contacts.

Contact person:

Zaenal Arifin-YLBHI

Ahmad Ashov Birry-Clean Indonesia