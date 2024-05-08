Politics
Review: PARTY GAMES, Yvonne Arnaud Theater
On paper, it seems like a very good idea, during a parliamentary election year, to write a comedy satire on recent political events and to imagine the emergence of a new political party bringing together a coalition former Conservative and Labor politicians. However, over the years there have been very successful stage shows with similar themes. James Graham's brilliant 2012 play This house explored the politics of a hung parliament, Jonathan Lynns Yes, Prime Minister ridiculed the relationship between MPs and civil servants and, in early 2019, played The Boris Johnson's latest temptation wonderfully sent our future Prime Minister of the time. In writing Board gamesauthor Michael McManus borrows from all three and adds a host of references to tabloid reporting on political events between 2019 and 2022. Unfortunately, the result is a bag of jokes and weak puns wrapped around a thin plot about a buffoon of a newly elected Prime Minister of the One Nation party, with a bossy and arrogant wife behind the scenes, battling a scheming, manipulative adviser (based on a Dominic Cummings caricature) and a host of other civil servants, politicians and advisers ambitious.
The storyline also seems to borrow from different genres. There's a gray-clad pantomime villain who makes his way across the room in a strange crouching position who shouts to boos and hisses with some jokes that have long since been abandoned by even the weakest pantomimes. There's a touch of farce with three doors and multiple rapid entrances and exits by a variety of characters. The material feels like it could have worked on an Edinburgh Fringe show, or a Footlights Revue, or a fast-paced 30-minute TV sketch show, but here it feels tedious and in need of a rewrite radical.
We get scathing comments about the political class, like right-wing weirdos, idiots and a Prime Minister who says this is the first time I've really worked for something, but rather than being funny, they sound like a sad reflection on the dire state of British politics. We hear references to Scottish referendums, the volcanic ash lockdown, a Covid inquiry running until 2057, wallpaper changing, PPE, anti-monarchist protesters, the House of Lords point, Brexit and the NHS – it’s all very Boris Johnson. There are misunderstandings about Un-Clear deterrents and logs for the weaker puns and the classic I sold my vacuum cleaner to because it was just collecting dust also makes a return to the stage. It lacks current affairs and makes no reference (that we noticed) to the Post Office scandal, Rwanda evictions, SNP fraud and leadership changes or Labor MPs manipulating their capital gains tax . Any of these topics could have given the play, set in the near future, an extra touch of freshness and spontaneity.
It's a heavy burden for the actors to carry and they gamely try to make the most of the material, but unfortunately the paper-thin cartoonish characterizations give them little to work with. We thought Anne was the new Prime Minister's mistress until we realized halfway through that she was supposed to be a wife like Carrie. The Prime Minister is to deliver a series of jokes about farts and stomach upsets which, in pantomime, could make children laugh. The inexplicable chief whip carries a box containing a tarantula just to produce a dramatic conclusion. Given the actors' pedigree and experience, they deserve to have a stronger storyline to latch onto.
That said, we have to admire what Yvonne Arnaud, Managing Director and Production Director, Joanna Read, is trying to do in producing for her venue and six other theaters in the south of England. As we wrote in our article Risks and Rewards in Theaters last month, theaters need content to attract audiences to the theater and must be bold and take risks to fill program gaps . It is not easy to develop and stage new plays. This at least has a well-designed setting by Francis O'Connor that sets the tone for the piece and has some interesting features to help the narrative. In the coming months, the room will welcome the wonderful kite runner and the very innovative staging of 39 steps, two shows that demonstrate what can be achieved if the adapter and producer do things right. We invite you to book to see these shows and support this treasured local regional venue.
** Two stars
Reviewed by Nick Wayne
