



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Telangana to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today questioned why the Congress leader had remained silent on his 'Ambani-Adani' offensive ever since the Lok Sabha elections were announced. “For five years, the Congressional shehzade kept chanting one thing. After his Rafael question was founded, he started a new chant. Five industrialists, five industrialists, five industrialists. Little by little, he started saying Ambani-Adani But since the elections were announced , he stopped abusing Ambani and Adani Today I want to ask from the soil of Telangana, he must declare how much money they took from Ambani, Adani. Why did you stop abusing Ambani and Adani overnight? kucchh kaala hai (something is wrong). is arrested overnight?' the Prime Minister said at a rally in Telangana. The Prime Minister's counterattack is significant because Mr. Gandhi has repeatedly accused the government of Narendra Modi of favoring big industrialists. The Congress leader also said that while the BJP government has made 22 Indians 'arabpati (billionaires)', the Congress aims to make millions of people 'lakhpati' if it comes to power in these elections. The location of the Prime Minister's reply is also significant. Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, recently signed several MoUs with the Adani Group totaling an investment of Rs 12,400 crore in various sectors. The BJP pointed to Mr Gandhi's repeated verbal attacks on wealth creators and big industrialists. In fact, former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, who recently joined the BJP, said the party leadership forced him to speak out against billionaire Gautam Adani. “I was the one who spoke at a press conference against Mr Adani. But after a SEBI investigation gave a clean chit to the Adani Group, I told senior party leaders to drop the case But they did not stop,” he said in an exclusive interview with NDTV. In his speech in Telangana, the Prime Minister said Mr Gandhi had a habit of stirring up controversies during election times and recounted how he took up the issue of corruption allegations in the Rafale jet deal ahead of the 2019 general elections. (Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-2024-lok-sabha-election-why-overnight-silence-pms-ambani-adani-counterstrike-on-rahul-gandhi-5615877

