Politics
Jokowi takes Heli to Karawang, inaugurates tilapia fish farm and checks food prices
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo carry out working visits to the District KarawangWest Java, Wednesday (8/5/2024) today.
As reported in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State flew to Karawang aboard the Super Puma helicopter The Indonesian Air Force took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Base, Bogor Regency, on Wednesday morning at around 07:20 WIB.
The helicopter on board Jokowi The plan is to land at the Aquaculture Production Business Service Center (BLUPPB) heliport in North Pusakajaya Village, Karawang Regency.
Also read: President Jokowi to inaugurate saline tilapia cultivation model in Karawang tomorrow
After that, Jokowi will go directly to the venue of the inauguration of the modeling of the Salin Tilapia Fish Culture Pond area by land.
At this location, Jokowi will also achieve the first harvest of salted tilapia.
After the harvest, Jokowi and his entourage will continue their trip to Pasar Baru, Karawang Regency, to examine the stocks and prices of a number of food ingredients.
Read also : Jokowi says dozens of electric vehicle brands have entered Indonesia
During this working visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Achiruddin, and Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana.
Brigadier General Danrem 061/Surya Kencana Faisol Izuddin Karimi and Atang Sendjaja Air Base 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Pnb Asep Wahyu Wijaya were seen to witness the President's departure at the Air Base d 'Atang Sendjaja, in Bogor regency.
