May 8 Key Events: PM Modi in Andhra, Tata Power Q4 Results, DU's 'Run for Viksit Bharat', and More

Main events of May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Andhra Pradesh on May 8. Besides, Tata Power, L&T and other companies will announce their fourth quarter results today. The Supreme Court of India will also hear petitions relating to the forest fires in Uttarakhand. Take a look at the main events of the day below,

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election meeting in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh at 2 pm today, May 8. After this, he will also begin a roadshow at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada around 5 pm on Wednesday.

– Tata Power will announce its March quarter (Q4) results on May 8. After its quarterly results, Tata Power will host a results conference call today.

– The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions on Wednesday relating to the forest fires in Uttarakhand. The petitions claimed that about 90% of fires were human caused. Some media reports said that more than 900 forest fires had taken place in the last six months in Uttarakhand.

– With an aim to create awareness in society to make India a developed nation by 2047, Delhi University (DU) will organize a 2.5 km 'Run for Viksit Bharat' event under the program Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat on May 8. Nearly 5,000 students will participate in the event today.

– Construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to announce its fourth quarter results on May 8. According to media reports, the company is expected to report consolidated net profit of 4,109 crore for the January-March period.

– IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, after winning six matches out of 11, are in the fourth position on the points table. They have won two of their last five matches.

Published: 08 May 2024, 06:28 IST

