What happens when the Lords defeat the government? – Electoral Reform Society – ERS
The Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, allowing for deportations to Rwanda of some migrants arriving in the UK through illegal channels, was passed by Parliament on the night of Monday 22 April and secured royal assent on April 25.th April, becomes law.
In the period leading up to the passage of the Bill, there were numerous headlines about the House of Lords defeating the government on the Bill. The Guardian reported Government loses seven Lords votes on Rwanda bill while ITV reported The Prime Minister's Rwanda Bill faces a wave of defeats in the Lords, sparking more debate. Sometimes, some even point to these defeats as a reason why we should not have an elected second chamber.
So, did the House of Lords stand up to the government and defeat it? If they defeated them, how come the Rwanda Security Bill is now law?
Passage of Rwanda Security Bill
When the government proposes a new law, it is called a bill as it moves through Parliament. Once it passes all the stages and comes into force, it is known as law.
The Rwanda Security Bill saw the light of day in the House of Commons in early December 2023. For about a month and a half, MPs had three readings to discuss the bill and a committee meeting to consider its details. The 18thth In January 2024, MPs delivered the bill to the House of Lords, which followed a similar process, heavily changing the bill in a way that the government did not support.
At this stage the bill did not look much like the one MPs had sent to the House of Lords. Was the government then defeated?
A game of parliamentary ping-pong
Parliament engaged in a process called ping-pong, in which MPs considered the Lords' amendments and said No, thanks, sending the bill back to the Lords, who then said Yes, please .
Late night of Monday 22sd, the ping-pong game between the two Houses ended when the House of Lords (HoL) backtracked on 2 amendments to the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, giving free rein to its adoption . The ping-pong game ended after the bill was tossed between the chambers four times for review. These revisions brought the total Government defeats by the HoL at 38 in 2024. But what does it mean for the government when it is defeated in the House of Representatives?
When a defeat is not a defeat
A Defeat of the government is when the government fails to persuade a majority of MPs or members of the House of Lords to support them in a division (vote)this is more common in the House of Lords than in the House of Commons, as no party has a majority in the House of Lords.
Because of Salisbury Convention Created in 1945, the Lords do not block bills that appear in the ruling party's programme. For other bills, as the House of Lords does not have a democratic mandate, it tends to defer to the House of Commons; this is why he recommends changes to the bill rather than destroy the invoice entirely. Again, due to the lack of a democratic mandate, the House of Lords tends to submit to the primacy of House of Commons after 4 to 5 exchanges of the bill.
THE HoL can delay an invoice for about a year until the end of the parliamentary session, however, in the next parliamentary session the House of Commons may reintroduce the bill and pass it without the consent of the Lord.
A fragile democratic mandate
Although the House of Commons is certainly more democratic than the appointed Lords, it still does not accurately represent the country's mix of opinions, as it is not elected under a proportional voting system.
Essentially, it is very difficult for the Upper House to reject a bill; they can revise it but because of the primacy of the House of Commons, which arises from this democratic mandate, they cannot block a bill.
While it may grab headlines, a government defeat in the House of Lords may be just smoke and not fire. In fact, if we want the government's bills to be properly scrutinized and the government to truly rethink legislation, we need the House to be elected.
Replacing the House of Lords with a representative House of nations and regions, whose power would be drawn from its elected members from the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, could serve as a legitimate chamber to monitor the work of the Commons.
We need the voices of the nations and regions of the UK to come together to consider legislation and for the Second Chamber to be held accountable for its decisions by the communities it serves.
Voters should decide who will review our laws
|
