Rahul Gandhi forced Modi to speak out, Congress hits back at PM's Ambani-Adani jibe

The Congress on Wednesday responded to “Shehzada of PM Modi getting black money from Adani-Ambani?”, lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Wayanad MP had finally forced the PM to speak out against the corruption by making serious allegations against industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Narendra Modi has leveled serious allegations against Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Adani and Ambani distribute black money in bags. Finally, Rahul Gandhi forced Prime Minister Modi to speak out against corruption,” the major party wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also responded to PM Modi's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's Ambani-Adani deal, saying the Wayanad MP spoke about Adani every day.

Today, Narendra Modi said: Rahul Gandhi is not taking the name Adani. The truth is: Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he puts the truth about Adani in front of you every day and exposes it,” Priyanka Gandhi said in UP's Rae Bareli.

“Rahul Gandhi tells you every day that Narendra Modi has a connection with big industrialists. Narendra Modi has given up on 16 lakh crore from his friends but did not give up a single rupee from the farmers. Narendra Modi should answer this question,” she added.

PM Modi's Ambani-Adani jibe to Rahul Gandhi

These remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi counter-attacked Rahul Gandhi's accusation of crony capitalism, asking why Shehzada (Congress leader) suddenly stopped talking about Ambani and Adani in this election ?

For years, the Congress has been calling the shots… “5 industrialists”, “Ambani”, “Adani”… But since the elections were declared, they have stopped abusing Ambani, Adani,” he said while addressing an election rally in Telangana’s Warangal today.

For what? I want to ask the Shehzadeys of Congress, how much black money did they receive from Adani, Ambani? How much did the Congress party 'receive' from these industrialists for the elections?', the Prime Minister asked.

Rahul Gandhi often accuses Prime Minister Modi and his administration of prioritizing the interests of industrialists over those of marginalized communities.

Published: May 08, 2024, 02:17 PM IST

