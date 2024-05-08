Jokowi casually responds to the issue of his photo not being displayed at the North Sumatra PDI-P office





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo gave a relaxed response when asked if his photo was not installed in the PDI Perjuangan DPD office (PDI-P) North Sumatra (North Sumatra). According to Jokowithe condition is only related to the photo.





“Ahh, just take a photo,” Jokowi told reporters after visiting Pasar Baru, Karawang Regency, West Java, as reported in an official statement on Wednesday (8/5/2024). The reporter then asked again what Jokowi's response was to the DPD of other regions who also removed his photo. Read also : There is only a photo of the vice president in the coordination room, says the PDI-P, the photo of Jokowi fell However, the head of state responded with a similar statement. “Yeah, just take a picture,” he said. As previously reported, there was no photo of President Joko Widodo at the North Sumatra PDI-P DPD Office when submitting the registration form of gubernatorial candidate Edy Rahmayadi, Monday (6/ 5/2024). Jokowi's photo is usually displayed on the wall next to Vice President Ma'ruf Amin's photo. However, that day, only Ma'ruf's photo was visible. North Sumatra PDI-P DPD Deputy Aswan Jaya said that this condition was not related to politics. He said that in addition to receiving the form files from Edy, the room was prepared for the coordination meeting (rakor) of the North Sumatra PDI-P DPD. Also read: Number of Gus Dur ministries in the Jokowi era, the Megawati era is the thinnest The coordination meeting was held as part of preparations for the National Working Meeting (Rakernas), the North Sumatra governorship election and the 2024 regional elections. However, during the process of installing the backdrop, Jokowi's photo in the room was overturned, fell, and did not have time to be reinstalled. “It fell during the installation of the backdrop, I didn't have time to reinstall it. That's all. There is no political factor in it,” Aswan said when Kompas .com contacted him by telephone on Tuesday afternoon (7/5/2024). . Also read: Kaesang encouraged to qualify for Bekasi regional elections, Jokowi: ask PSI, it's a party matter It was asked if this was due to Jokowi's dismissal from the PDI-P? Aswan immediately rejected this proposal. He again stated that Jokowi's photo in another PDI-P room was still installed to this day. “Jokowi (regarding the dismissal) was talking about the cadres, he was not talking about the president. If Prabowo becomes president (later) and his deputy Gibran is sworn in, we will also publish their photos later,” he concluded.

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/08/12284371/jokowi-tanggapi-santai-soal-fotonya-yang-tak-terpasang-di-kantor-pdi-p-sumut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos