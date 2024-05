“What deal did you make?” » Roles reversed, PM Modi leads 'Adani-Ambani' charge against Rahul Gandhi – WATCH – India News

In a sharp turnaround, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fierce charge against the Congress, questioning why party MP Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani overnight. “For years, the Congress shehzada was chanting '5 industrialists' 'Ambani, Adani'. But since the elections were declared, he stopped doing it. Why?'” the Prime Minister asked while addressing a gathering in Telangana's Karimnagar. For years, the Congress – … “5 industrialists”, “Ambani”, “Adani”… But since the elections were declared, they stopped insulting Ambani, Adani… For what? I want to ask the Shehzadeys of Congress, how much black money did they receive from pic.twitter.com/fiAGe0m3qG UP Lok Sabha election 2024: this time 75 countries? Phalodi Satta Bazar bets on big gains for BJP in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phalodi satta bazar bets on NDA securing less than two-thirds majority Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 Highlights: Voting ends with 61.08% turnout, highest in Assam, lowest in Maharashtra Videos 4-5 years: HD Revanna calls controversy over son Prajwal's sex scandal a conspiracy – BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2024 PM Modi also asked Rahul to declare how much money the Congress received from the said industrialists. “How many bags full of black money did you receive from them? Have tempos full of dollar bills reached Congress? What deal did you make? You stopped abusing Ambani-Adani overnight. Something is wrong here. “For five years you abused them relentlessly, then you stopped overnight. This means that you have been given ill-gotten wealth and filled with it. You must reveal it to the nation,” he said in his speech in Hindi. For much of his second term as prime minister, Modi was criticized by the Congress, particularly by Rahul Gandhi, for his alleged links with Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group President Gautam Adani. In multiple attacks on the Prime Minister over the issue, including those in Parliament, Rahul has accused Modi of favoring these business groups and even alleged a quid pro quo. The Prime Minister's attack on the Telangana issue also comes at the cost of the Congress government which is wooing the Adanis for their investments. As per reports in January this year, the Adanis announced investments worth Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana. Telangana government officials and representatives of Adani Group signed agreements in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, a government release said.

