From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Boris Johnson

JAKARTA – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned. This big decision rocked England. Johnson realized this too. He is plotting. His farewell speech to Parliament on July 20, 2022 became a recitation. He asked whoever succeeds him to continue the positive trend of the government.

Close to the United States, defend Ukraine and defend democracy. This optimism was capped by Johnson's famous farewell: Hasta la Vista, Baby. A sentence that recalls many things. What is this?

Boris Johnson's resignation caused a stir. Many regret his decision. Leaders from all over the world. Johnson's political actions on the world stage are highly anticipated. Even if it's full of troubles.

He once led Britain out of the European Union or Brexit. He also oversaw the availability of vaccines to break the chain of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK. More recently, Johnson made Britain one of the countries prepared to defend Ukraine. But rice has become porridge. Johnson's decision was unanimous. He chose to resign on Thursday July 7.

Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (president.gov.ua)

Johnson did not want the British people to linger in the abyss of grief. He also had time to deliver a farewell speech to the British Parliament on Wednesday July 20. The aim of this speech was none other than to boost the morale of the British political elite. He tried to share advice with whoever would succeed him in the future. Man or woman.

Boris Johnson asked his successor to continue the positive trend that has been created recently. Mainly to stay close to America, defend Ukraine and support democracy and freedom. Finally, Johnson also delivered a farewell message in an unusual way. He said: Hasta la Vista, baby.

Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rearview mirror. And don't forget that it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people who sent us here. The last few years have been the greatest privilege of my life, and it is also true that I helped the Tory achieve the largest majority in 40 years and a massive shake-up of state politics British. »

We transformed our democracy and restored our national independence. I helped this country get through the pandemic and helped save other countries from barbarism, and honestly, that's enough to keep us going. Most missions have been completed. For the moment. Hasta la vista, baby. Thank you,” Boris Johnson said in his speech.

Spanish term

Hasta la vista is a term in Spanish. Meaning: See you soon. The term hasta la vista, to which the English word baby (darling) was added, is actually not new in the entertainment world. Especially the political scene.

Initially, the term Hasta la Vista Baby skyrocketed thanks to American singer Jody Watley. He released a popular hit song in 1987. Looking for a New Love, its name. The song is about a woman in love.

He loves his partner with all his heart. Darling, his love must be one-sided. Her partner is indeed spoiled with other women. He also didn't want to linger in sadness and immediately got up to find a new partner. To strengthen his resolve, he also inserted the term: Hasta la Vista, Baby.

My love was true, but you ruined everything. But now you're like the others. Unworthy of my best. Hasta la vista, baby”, lyrics by the woman who won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1988.

Poster for the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, with Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Wikimedia Commons)

The term skyrocketed again, even worldwide, with the release of the action film Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991. James Cameron's fictional film tells the story of a Terminator aka a killing machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent from the future to protect a name. named John Connor (Edward Furlong).

In it, John Connor attempts to teach the Terminator about being human. Not robots. He realized that every response that came out of the terminator's mouth was often typical of a robot.

Terminator was asked to listen to people talking. John also gave an example sentence that he thought was cool. Hasta la Vista, baby. John asked him to say it. Terminator disregarded John Connor's advice. However, the term was unexpectedly used by the Terminator during the destruction of his enemy.

Unexpectedly, the term Hasta la Vista, Baby went global. Many follow the way Schwarzenegger who plays the Terminator pronounces Hasta la Vista baby. Schwarzenegger's words appeared on the small screen. Among others, through the television series Futurama (1999), the film American Psycho (2000) and the animated series Cleveland Show (2009).

Arnold Scwarzenegger in his old age. (Wikimedia Commons)

No less important, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is also the former governor of California, used the term on the political scene. He criticized Donald Trump's refusal to recognize the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, Schwarzenegger claims that Donald Trump is the mastermind behind the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Trump must be aware that his career as number one in the United States will soon be over. Arnold immediately said: Hasta la Vista, Donald!

The term was then popularized again by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the political scene a few days ago. He used the term to end his career as a powerful man in England.

“It makes me sad. This is not our America, this is not my America. This is like the grand finale of four years of madness. People are clearly saying, 'Hasta la vista, Donald!' there is a door,” Arnold Schwarzenegger was quoted as saying by the Bild newspaper.

