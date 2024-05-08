Xi highlights bilateral advantages in the face of collective depression

IIt was a three-country European tour with a two-part message. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to make the case that engagement with China is a net good.

Then, on Tuesday, came the postscript: Xi visited Serbia to mark the anniversary of the 1999 bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by five stray NATO rockets, amid the occupation of Kosovo. The implication that interference by NATO and, by extension, its main sponsor, the United States, is detrimental to local interests was clear even before Xi made it clear in a statement. letter published by the Serbian newspaper Policy.

Twenty-five years ago today, NATO blatantly bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia, killing three Chinese journalists, Xi wrote. We should never forget it. The Chinese people cherish peace, but we will never allow such a tragic story to happen again.

Of course, China's top communist leadership's preference for the individual over the collective is not reserved just for NATO. Even before Xi landed in Belgrade, the message in Paris was that China was ready to build ties with European nations even as the European Union becomes increasingly problematic. In 2019, the EU called China a systemic rival and criticized Beijing for its human rights abuses, support for Russia's war in Ukraine, spread of disinformation, rampant espionage, economic retaliation against small countries like Lithuania and unfair trade practices.

No wonder Xi has no time for this block either. On his final stop on Wednesday, Xi landed in Hungary, the EU's most mutinous member, whose openly illiberal Prime Minister Viktor Orbn is a staunch supporter of Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hungary played a very important role in call EU sanctions against China over the issues of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, says Wang Yiwei, professor of international affairs at Renmin University in Beijing. China appreciates Hungarian behavior and will invest in this close cooperation.

It is telling that Hungary received $11.5 billion in Chinese investment in 2023 alone. It is home to the largest foreign logistics and manufacturing base of controversial Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and will soon also host the first European factory of electric vehicle giant BYD, based in Shenzhen. Chinese investments in Serbia have reached almost 20 billion dollars over the past decade, government figures show, with Beijing and Belgrade signing a free trade deal last year. China is also building a high-speed railway linking Belgrade and Bucharest, as part of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative. Xis courting the region's two most Europe-skeptical nations is a proven model for defending bilateral relations at multi-party forums.

It is not just countries on the fringes of the EU that are likely to be incentivized by the world's second-largest economy. In Paris, von der Leyen pressed Xi on trade imbalances, calling Chinese state subsidies that lead to low-cost exports a matter of great concern that threatens European jobs. (Xi refused to admit that China had an overcapacity problem.) The 27 EU members recorded a merchandise trade deficit of $314.72 billion with China in 2023, according to Eurostat data , which, although down from the previous year, remains the second highest on record. . Europe will not hesitate to make the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economy and security, von der Leyen said.

Perhaps it was wishful thinking. In September, Von der Leyen announced a investigation in subsidies to help Chinese production of electric vehicles, prompting Beijing to float customs duties on French brandy as possible retaliation. This is naturally a bigger problem for Macron, who was only too happy to charm Xi, delving into his own playbook of building personal relationships with Xi. even antagonistic World leaders. After pomp and pageantry at the Elysee Palace in Paris, the French president thanked Xi for his openness on the provisional measures on French cognac and his wish not to see them applied, before giving him some prized bottles: a Hennessy XO and a Rémy. Martin Louis XIII.

Macron then took Xi and their two wives to the mountainous Pyrenees of southwest France, where they were entertained in the pouring rain by a traditional shepherds' dance, before settling down to a lunch of local ham, lamb, cheese and blueberry tart. Macron gave Xi a wool blanket from the Pyrenees, a Tour de France cycling jersey and, tellingly, even more cognac: an Armagnac.

Chinese President Xi Jinping watches them dine with his wife, French President Emmanuel Macron and Macron's wife at a restaurant in the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees during his state visit to France on May 7.

Aurélien Morissard Piscine/ AFP/Getty Images

Macron is not the only European leader to move away from the European line in the face of national interests. When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Beijing with a group of business leaders last month, he pressed Xi on Ukraine and unfair trade practices while avoiding combative language that could undermine imperiling some of the 5,000 German companies active in the Chinese market, a fact that makes Germany, whose economy shrank last year, a big loser from Chinese sanctions against the EU. The European Union plays the role of bad cop and member states like France and Germany are the good cops who understand that China still represents an opportunity, Wang says.

Yet when the EU's two largest economies struggle to stay the course, it doesn't exactly project solidarity toward the bloc's smaller members. And individual thinking in Europe is particularly important to Xi, as the continent has bonded with Washington over shared outrage over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi is trying to encourage a Europe more independent from the United States, which fits his vision of a multipolar world and offers more space for the world. [Peoples Republic] in which to operate, says Chong Ja Ian, an expert on Chinese diplomacy and professor at the National University of Singapore.

Additionally, the possible return of a Trump presidency and the resurgence of transatlantic trade frictions are prompting Xi to step up his engagement now. At the very least, Xi's red carpet treatment in Europe will be grist for China's domestic propaganda mill, portraying the Chinese leader as someone his Western counterparts look up to and beg to solve all their problems. What did Macron or von der Leyen get out of it? Very little at this stage, says Nis Grnberg, senior analyst for politics and society at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies. The status quo is probably the best we can hope for.