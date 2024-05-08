Shehzada receives black money? PM Modi asks Rahul Gandhi why he stopped 'Adani-Ambani' accusations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday counter-attacked Rahul Gandhi's accusation of crony capitalism, asking why Shehzada (Congress leader) suddenly stopped talking about Ambani and Adani in this election?

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Warangal today, Prime Minister Modi said: For years, the Congress has shehzade din raat ek mala japte the… '5 industrialists', 'Ambani', ' Adani”… But since the elections were declared, they stopped abusing Ambani, Adani…”

For what? I want to ask the Shehzadeys of Congress, how much black money did they receive from Adani, Ambani? How much did the Congress party 'receive' from these industrialists for the elections?', the Prime Minister asked.

Rahul Gandhi often accuses Modi and his administration of prioritizing the interests of industrialists over those of marginalized communities.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Telangana

1) The only thing that binds Congress and BRS is corruption. They both follow the zero governance model. We have to save Telangana from these corrupt parties. »

2) Since the Congress came to power, the development of Telangana has been at a standstill. Where is people’s hard-earned money going? They are looting you under the guise of 'RR tax', half of which goes to 'R' in Hyderabad and half goes to 'R' in Delhi. »

3) No one knows better than Telangana how the Congress is misleading people. Congress had promised to eliminate farm loans. Now, they are delaying the process until after the Lok Sabha elections so that they can fulfill this pending promise. They swear on our Gods to keep their promises, while on the other hand, they belittle Sanatana Dharma. »

4) Let me explain this to you in a different way. Imagine 10 farmers gathered in Warangal, they call someone who could find out where there is water in the earth. Now 10 farmers asked that they want to extract water from the ground to water 10 fields, he said it will have to go down 100 meters, and pipes will have to be installed, then the water will come out, and then one farmer asked said to install a 10 meter pipe in my field, another said, install a 10 meter pipe in my field. So they all said if we put 10-10 meter pipes in our 10 fields, that would be 100 meters. Tell me, will any water come out of this?”

5) No one can forget the sins of the Congress central government 10 years ago. Every few days, a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees was exposed. There have been serial bomb explosions in major cities across the country…”

6) “This time the INDI alliance has come up with a formula of 5 years 17 hours. Imagine what will happen to the country if it gets power. Every year there is a new Prime Minister, a second year, a second Prime Minister, a third year, and third Prime Minister?

7) “Today, before you is the dream of 'Viksit India' and 'Viksit Telangana'… There is instability, unrest and crisis all over the world. In such a situation, can the command of the country be given to the wrong hands? This is why the country says: “Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar”.

8) Two things became clear after the third phase of the elections: First: The public is fast forwarding the NDA's 'Vijay Rath'. Second, Congress is searching its seats with magnifying glasses. »

9) After seeing your enthusiasm in Telangana, today I can say one more thing, the usual magnifying glass of the Congress will not be enough to find its seats in the fourth phase. Congress will have to use the microscope to find its seats…”

10) The Constitution, as conceived and drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, is against the idea of ​​reservation on the basis of religion. They want to steal your quota, guaranteed by the Constitution, and give it to their vote bank. »

(With ANI entries)

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. More less

Published: May 08, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

