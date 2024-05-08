Jokowi assures that regional elections will take place in November





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi ensured that the 2024 regional elections took place as planned. Jokowi said the government had not requested any acceleration of regional elections. “At present it is not possible to accelerate or bring forward the regional elections. Yes, the elections will take place (in November), there is no proposal regarding (postponing the elections)” , Jokowi said when meeting in Pasar Baru Karawang. Karawang Regency, West Java, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. This year's regional elections are scheduled for November 27, 2024. However, the House of Representatives or DPR proposes to accelerate the implementation of the next elections from November to September 2024. The DPR agreed in November 2023 to discuss the draft law regarding the fourth amendment to Law No. 1 of 2015 concerning regional elections as a bill initiated by the DPR in a plenary session. Firman Soebagyo, a member of the DPR legislature, previously requested a presidential letter containing government approval to discuss the bill with the DPR. Firman believes that the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) would not mind if the regulatory revision was discussed in the middle of the 2024 general elections. “We do not know whether the government will continue to discuss the bill or refuse to do so,” Firman said in a written statement in Jakarta, Thursday, February 29, 2024. The Constitutional Court also prohibited the acceleration of the electoral calendar, as provided for in the review of the decision in case number 12/PUU-XXII/2024. Constitutional Judge Daniel Yusmic P. Foekh said the regional elections must be held according to schedule to avoid an overlap between the incomplete crucial stages of the 2024 general elections and the regional elections. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi will ask Prabowo to develop 78,000 hectares of unused ponds Click here has get the latest Tempo news on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1865462/jokowi-assures-regional-head-elections-set-in-november The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos