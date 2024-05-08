Xi kicks off Serbia visit by slamming 1999 Chinese NATO embassy bombing





The 1999 missile strike in Belgrade, which Washington called a mistake, took place during NATO's intervention in Kosovo.

ADVERTISEMENT Chinese leader Xi Jinping continued his European tour on Tuesday by visiting his ally Serbia. This trip falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the NATO intervention in Kosovo. On May 7, 1999, American planes dropped five bombs on the Chinese embassy complex in the Serbian capital. Three Chinese nationals were killed and 20 others injured. Xi made a direct reference to the attack in an opinion piece published Tuesday in the Serbia Politika newspaper, where he wrote: “We must not forget that 25 years ago today, NATO brazenly bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia, according to translations published by Chinese state media. The Chinese people value peace but will never allow historical tragedies to happen again,” Xi added. The Western military alliance launched the air war in March that year to force Yugoslavia's strongman Slobodan Miloevi to end a brutal attack on ethnic Albanian rebels in Kosovo. The United States then apologized, attributing the bombing to an intelligence error. Washington said the intended target was the headquarters of a Serbian state arms exporter located on the same street. Relations between China and Serbia grew closer following the incident, with China becoming Serbia's largest supplier of foreign direct investment and its second-largest trading partner after the European Union itself. Serbia is an ally of Beijing, opening its doors to Chinese investment despite the EU's distaste. Xi arrived from France and will then travel to Hungary for his first European tour in five years.

