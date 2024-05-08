Politics
Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi poll rally roadshow Andhra Pradesh Rajampet Vijayawada latest updates India TV
Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (May 8) address an election meeting in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh and hold a roadshow in Vijayawada in NTR district. The meeting is expected to take place at Kaliri near Rajampet while the roadshow is expected to begin around 7 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.
“Let us welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampet to give assurance about the aspirations of the people of Andhra,” the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a message on 'X'.
Today's public meeting will be Prime Minister Modi's third in the southern state in the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13. It follows two recent meetings in Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli recently, preceded by the first. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Chilakaluripeta mandal of Palnadu district on March 17 after the March 16 election schedule was announced.
BJP candidate from Rajampet seat
N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Rajampet constituency. He will face YSRCP's P Mithun Reddy, while TDP's K Sivanath will face his brother K Srinivas of the ruling party in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.
As part of a seat-sharing deal between the NDA partners, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been allotted 144 Assembly constituencies and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 Assembly seats.
The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats. TDP, BJP and Janasena are part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. The election results will be announced on June 4 (Tuesday).
Elections for all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled for May 13.
Can NDA guarantee special status to Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Ruling YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (May 7) asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the NDA could guarantee special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister was speaking at a public meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam amid intense election campaigning across the state.
“Prime Minister Modi blamed Chandrababu Naidu in the previous elections for turning Polavaram into ATM (corruption). Interestingly, the same Prime Minister who called Chandrababu Naidu very corrupt is now praising him because of his alliance with the TDP,” Reddy said.
He said it was up to the people to reflect on the extent of political maneuvering and the extent to which allegiances shift depending on circumstances, alluding to the U-turns of NDA partners over the years.
Allegations of Jagan Mohan Reddy
The ruling party leader warned residents of the port city that if they voted for the NDA, the alliance would privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and urged them to vote for the YSRCP if it were not to be not happen. Earlier at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district, he alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with BJP state president D Purandeswari were blocking the distribution of welfare schemes in the 'Andhra Pradesh.
“They are pressuring the Electoral Commission to block direct benefit transfer (DBT) financial assistance on ongoing state social programs, such as pensions and input subsidies, among others,” he said during a meeting.
Noting that people were witnessing the “drama” orchestrated by Naidu, Reddy observed that the opposition leader had allegedly used his Delhi-based alliance partner (BJP) to stir up major controversies over the suffering inflicted on the people.
People who were receiving welfare pensions at their doorsteps for the past five years were now forced to run from pillar to post to collect them, he charged. Faced with these difficulties, the CM asked the elderly to react with double vigor by voting for his return to power and the restoration of retirement services.
Claiming that the TDP chief is behind these conspiracies, the YSRCP chief noted that this marks a new low for democracy. Further, Reddy asserted that the YSRCP would return to power on June 4 and expedite the distribution of all welfare schemes within a week.
(With contributions from agencies)
