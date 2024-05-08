Donald Trump's Wildwood beach rally on May 11 expected to draw thousands





On a frigid day in January 2020, former President Donald Trump filled the Wildwood Convention Center with supporters in one of his largest rallies of the last presidential campaign.

Four years later, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. learned that Trump wanted a revival but the old venue was unavailable. He proposed another idea:

I said, well, we have a beach, Troiano said.

And so was planned what is shaping up to be a big, loud beachfront Trump-fest on the Jersey Shore this weekend in a town that draws visitors from all over the Garden State and its swing state neighbor, Pennsylvania, six months before a high-stakes event. rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Trump, who campaigns while appearing at his secret trial in Manhattan three days a week, has, by necessity, focused on large, one-off rallies rather than frequent campaign stops. Wildwood, with its festival atmosphere and politically incorrect T-shirts, fits his brand of campaign showmanship. The city hosts country music festivals, muscle car shows, and jeep parades on the beach. The Republican enclave of New Jersey is also a pro-Trump location in a blue state.

Take away the politics and people will bend over backwards to get that many people to come to their city, said Troiano, a Republican and Trump supporter. We become the national spotlight. They see the size of the beaches, they see the amusement parks we have to offer, our restaurants and our hotels are taking a big hit.

Trump will speak at a rally around 5 p.m. and the beach room will open at noon. The space can accommodate more than 30,000 people. The campaign is funding the event and has made an initial reimbursement of $54,000 to cover support from law enforcement in Wildwood and neighboring departments, Troiano said.

There is a story there. The last time Trump came to Wildwood, then-Mayor Pete Byron, a Democrat, blasted the campaign for its failure to reimburse some costs to the city.

Troiano, Byron and sitting City Commissioner Steve Mikulski all face indictments alleging they defrauded the state health care system by posing as full-time employees and collecting health insurance . So Trump, who has been indicted in four jurisdictions, will speak in a city where two of his three current elected leaders are also indicted.

Why Wildwood?

Cape May County is a heavily Republican county in an otherwise largely blue state. In 2019, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, whose district includes the resort town, changed his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican and became a major Trump supporter. He now heads Trump's re-election campaign committee in New Jersey.

Wildwood is a town used to hosting large events and large crowds. A typical peak day on Shore might see a quarter of a million people, Troiano said. The island, technically made up of three separate municipalities, has long attracted working and middle-class families from the Philadelphia area for its two miles of arcades, pizzerias, ice cream stands and T-shirt shops on the walk.

Local Republicans are planning events around the rally, hosting watch parties and afterparties, and creating digital flyers counting down to TrumpWildwood2.0.

Some local residents are less enthusiastic. Elizabeth Skrabonja, a 37-year resident of Wildwood Crest, sent a letter to commissioners and local businesses denouncing the decision to hold the event in Wildwood.

Welcoming Donald Trump under the guise of goodwill for business speaks volumes about the character of those supporting the event, she wrote.

Skrabonja, 62, who grew up in North Jersey, said an uptick in pizza sales and passes shouldn't overshadow Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. need to wait for a court to determine for us that this man does not deserve a stage in our city.

For Trump, Wildwood is minutes from New York City and close to the New York and Philadelphia media markets. The former president spent his only allotted weekday out of the courtroom earlier this month holding rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan, two key states that, like Pennsylvania, flipped from red to blue in 2020.

I have to do two of these things today. You know why? Because I'm in New York all the time for the Biden trial, Trump told his Michigan supporters, falsely implying that the president was involved in his secrecy case that was brought by the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Manhattan.

While the majority of voters have expressed frustration with both candidates, Trump's core supporters have remained loyal and vocal, treating his rallies like festivals, arriving hours in advance and listening to familiar playlists ranging from Phantom of the Opera to Kid Rock.

Who is Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr?

The last time Trump came to Wildwood, Byron, a Democrat was the newly elected mayor. Byron said Van Drew banned him from attending Trump's rally, even though he supported him then as the city's economic engine.

Byron's election seemed to represent an abandonment of Trumpism and of Troiano, mayor for 19 years. But Byron resigned in September 2023 after being convicted of pleading guilty to tax fraud in federal court.

Troiano became mayor again thanks to a vote by the Wildwood Board of Commissioners in January.

Like Trump, Troiano had made headlines for his brash, unfiltered comments. He was born and raised in the city and is the third of five generations of his family to live in Wildwood.

Troiano has also faced legal problems. He was indicted in August 2023, along with Byron and Mikulski, for their allegedly fraudulent participation in the National Health Benefits Program. The men are accused of passing a resolution to settle into the health care system and then falsifying timesheets to qualify for full-time employment, as was done to enroll in the program.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Troiano said the reception to the gathering has been mostly positive, although he has heard some residents worry about crowds on Mother's Day weekend.

People are calling, is it going to be safe? Will my children be safe in town with these MAGA thugs? he said.

Trump's rallies have been largely peaceful this campaign season, but the image of the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that followed a rally in which he urged his supporters to march to the building as Congress certified his 2020 defeat.

I'm sitting here, you're really twisted. Most MAGA members are conservatives. It's not the rioters, Troiano said. Maybe you think it's Portland or Seattle. Nobody burns anything here. It's Wildwood. We know how to do it.

