Widodo confirms extension of Freeport export permit





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed the extension of PT Freeport Indonesia's (PTFI) copper concentrate export permit, which was set to expire on May 31, 2024. “Yes, we will maintain the permit,” he assured Wednesday on the sidelines of a working visit to Karawang, West Java. However, the Head of State said, the government still needs to consider the export reference price (HPE) for Freeport, given that the HPE of several mining products will increase in April 2024. He also welcomed the construction of a Freeport smelter in Gresik, East Java, which will refine 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate and produce up to 600,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. He also assured that the government continues to monitor the construction process of the smelter, which is almost complete. “We appreciate that Freeport and (PT) Amman (Mineral) built the smelter. It is almost complete. We are still monitoring the progress every week,” he said. Related news: Freeport requests relaxation of export permit conditions He added that the construction of the smelter demonstrates the strong desire of Freeport and PT Amman to support the downstream industry in Indonesia. “I think what they did was good and we should appreciate it,” he stressed. Previously, PTFI proposed another extension (relaxation) of exports of copper concentrate and anode mud until the Manyar smelter in Gresik, East Java becomes fully operational by the end of 2024. Construction of the Manyar smelter is expected to be completed in June, after which the facility will be commissioned and the production schedule will accelerate until the end of 2024. The government had previously authorized the extension of PTFI concentrate exports – which were due to end in June 2023 – until May 2024. The main products produced by the smelter are copper cathodes, pure gold and silver ingots and platinum group metals (PGMs). Its additional products include sulfuric acid, gypsum and lead. Related news: Freeport obtains concentrate export permit Translator: Yashinta Difa P, Resinta Sullivan

