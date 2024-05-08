Can the Mitsotakis-Erdoan discussions bring concrete progress in Turkish-Greek relations?

After a six-year hiatus in relations and a period of tension, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan made an official visit to Athens in December last year. Erdoan attended the fifth meeting of the Trkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council, during which the parties agreed to cooperate in areas ranging from education to energy and tourism.

On May 13, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to make another visit to Türkiye.

During his visit to Athens, Erdoan said: “There is no problem that cannot be resolved between us, and he added that it is natural for two neighbors sharing the same landscape to have differences of opinion. This indeed reflects Erdo's realistic political approach and pragmatic leadership style when it comes to establishing relations with states that may have sharp differences in their approaches to bilateral disputes.

Beyond disagreements, towards win-win opportunities

It is no secret that Ankara and Athens have deep disagreements and that part of their common history and their solutions are very difficult, even “impossible”. From the Cyprus issue to disagreements over the continental shelf and maritime delimitation to other historical minority issues, there are many problems that diplomats can spend years trying to resolve and fail to resolve. may not find a solution if their only goal is to focus on problem areas. However, the glass is not completely empty. It's half full. In other words, while discussions, negotiations and attempts to find solutions to these problems may continue, these efforts should not constitute obstacles to areas in which the two neighbors can maintain a win-win relationship. . Tourism and the new visa exemption program for certain Greek islands are a great example of this win-win approach. Of course, there are other areas of opportunity.

At his press conference in Athens, alongside Mitsotakis, Erdoan stressed the importance of “will” to resolve problems. We want to make the Aegean Sea a sea of ​​peace and cooperation. We aspire to set an example to the whole world with the joint measures we will take as Trkiye and Greece.

Bilateral tensions had eased relatively after the deadly earthquake in southeastern Trkiye in February, during which Greece sent rescuers and aid to Trkiye.

For his part, Mitsotakis declared: “I feel a historic debt in taking advantage of the opportunity to bring the two nations, just like our borders, closer together.

We must live in peace, seek solutions to our differences, he added.

Here it is important to highlight another remark that Erdoan made to journalists upon his return from Athens: Trkiye and Greece have enough knowledge, experience and determination to resolve their problems amicably without resorting to to the intervention of third parties.

This issue is particularly important because trust has been broken due to third-party interference in matters between Ankara and Athens, particularly in the areas of security and energy in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, as well as in the Cyprus question.

This is why this return visit, which facilitates direct and frank talks between the two neighbors, is important in the phase of restoring trust in relations. Ankara has been the standard bearer of the normalization phase in the region. Of course, after October. Israel's deadly events and genocidal acts in Gaza have reignited tensions in the region. However, despite the developments, Greek-Turkish rapprochement and review of areas of normalization and cooperation opportunities are crucial for regional dynamics, stability and peace at a time when the world is on the brink of a Third War worldwide. Normalization and cooperation will show that there is still a chance for diplomacy to overcome historical tensions.

According to my Greek journalist friends, Mitsotakis will be accompanied by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and the Prime Minister's diplomatic advisor Maria Boura, and the current media atmosphere around the visit is generally calm and positive. Some Greek media pointed out that Erdoan's latest statement had meaning far beyond friendship towards Greece.

In my opinion, in the new phase, both on the Greek side and on the Turkish side, both on the official side and on the public side, more concrete measures are expected for a sustainable future of cooperation.

Kariye Mosque

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis commented on this week's opening of the Kariye Mosque in Istanbul. The mosque, which was originally built as a church and later transformed into a mosque during the reign of Sultan Bayezid II by the Grand Vizier Hadm Ali Pasha (Atik Ali Pasha), was converted into a museum under the administration of the museum in 1948 However, it regained its status as a mosque in 2020 and the mosque building has been under restoration for four years.

Predictably, he publicly expressed his deep dissatisfaction “with the completely unnecessary conversion of a historic Byzantine temple, the Chora Monastery, into a mosque.” He said he would definitely raise this issue with President Erdogan when they meet on Monday. and this is part of the continuing historical disagreements. Still, the criticisms, in my opinion, should not overshadow the potential of the links.

Commenting on the visit, Mitsotakis also said: “From now on, I think it is an opportunity to make an evaluation of this attempt at rapprochement between Greece and Trkiye, which has yielded measurable results on several levels. We always approach our discussions with Trkiye, with confidence and without illusions, Turkish positions will not change overnight, but I take it for granted that the communication channels must always be open and that we can speak honestly and, in case of disagreement, to disagree without tension and without it always causing an escalation. on the ground, as we have unfortunately seen over the previous four years.

In a way, the positive approach is also presented by Mitsotakis before the visit.

Before writing my column this week, I also spoke about my upcoming visit to another Greek journalist friend of mine, Marionos Gasiamis, who covers military and diplomatic topics for Greece's Mega TV channel and the daily Ta Nea.

The ultimate goal for Athens, at least in the current phase, is for the channels between the two countries to remain open and at the highest level, and to consolidate a framework of normality in bilateral relations, Marinos told me.

I asked him specifically about the Greek media's approach to the visit. He said: “Greek media are approaching the Prime Minister's expected trip to Trkiye with some hesitation because they believe that the rise of the CHP with a broad nationalist agenda on the one hand and 'extremist' Islamic parties on the other, will force the Turkish president to adopt an equally firm stance.

From my perspective, the current climate is very ripe for moving to the next level when it comes to neighborly relations. From political leaders to businessmen to members of the media, this opportunity must be seized positively and transformed into concrete results. Another disaster is not necessary to bring the two nations closer together.