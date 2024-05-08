Judge delays Trump classified documents case indefinitely | Donald Trump News





The judge says setting a new date would be unwise, raising further doubts about whether the trial will begin before the November 5 US election.

A US judge in Florida has postponed indefinitely the trial of former President Donald Trump, accused of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said Tuesday that Trump's trial will no longer begin on May 20, but she did not set a new date for the proceedings to begin, casting further doubt on his ability to to be tried before the November elections, when he hopes to win. the presidency for the second time.

Trump faces dozens of charges accusing him of illegally keeping top secret documents he took to the White House in 2021 after losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden. Also accused of obstructing the FBI's efforts to recover the documents, Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Both the prosecution and defense acknowledged that the trial scheduled for May would likely have to be delayed, given still unresolved issues in the case and because Trump is currently on trial in New York over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. during the 2016 presidential election. The New York case involves many of the same lawyers who represent Trump in the Florida case.

Judge Cannon, appointed by Trump in 2020, has scheduled pretrial hearings to run through July 22.

She said it would be unwise to set a new trial date given the uncertainties.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who filed the complaint, proposed that proceedings begin in July.

Trump's lawyers have said it is not expected to begin before the Nov. 5 election, although they suggested an Aug. 12 date in response to an order from Cannon to propose a timeline for the case.

Trump's lawyers have worked to delay the four criminal cases he faces.

The other two cases involve his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. He has already been indicted in Georgia state court over the allegations, while the Supreme Court weighs Trump's arguments that he is shielded from federal prosecution in a separate case brought by Trump. Black-smith.

We're in an absolutely unprecedented situation where a defendant will potentially have the power to stop their own prosecution, said Randall Eliason, a law professor at George Washington University and an expert on white-collar criminal cases.

This is an argument for the case to be tried before the elections.

Trump has sought to portray all legal proceedings against him as politically motivated.

Charges in the Florida case include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of national defense information, as well as conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to investigators.

Cannon has denied two attempts by Trump to dismiss the charges, but several remain outstanding.

