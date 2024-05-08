PM Modi plays reverse card on Rahul Gandhi and invokes Ambani and Adani to accuse Congress of corruption





The intense heat wave sweeping across the country appears to have spread and heated up the Lok Sabha elections. As the third phase of polling concluded on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a new front to attack the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. This time, he used a weapon often used by Rahul Gandhi – Adani and Ambani – and seemed to turn the tables on the Wayanad MP. He accused the Congress of hoarding black money from the Adanis and Ambanis to stop all attacks on India's biggest industrialists. This is the first time that PM Modi has invoked Ambani and Ambani to attack the Congress. So far, the Congress has attacked the Prime Minister and the BJP for favoring industrialists, accusing it of waiving their loans worth billions but making farmers pay small loans. VIDEO | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Telangana's Karimnagar. “Shehzada of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) has been saying the same thing for 5 years. He started saying Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were declared, he… pic.twitter.com/Tw5gBQWK60 – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2024 Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Telangana, said, “You must have seen the Shehzaada of the Congress chanting the name of [Mukesh] Ambani and [Gautam] Adani for 5 years. So, after the elections were announced, he stopped insulting Ambani and Adani. The Shehzaada must declare how much in the country [money] he got from Ambani and Adani for the elections. How many bags of black money did he get? What deal did you make with Ambani and Adani that you stopped mistreating them overnight after attacking them for over 5 years? This means you have trucks full of stolen food. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further accused the Congress and BRS of pursuing a policy of appeasement in cahoots with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. “Both the Congress and the BRS gave Hyderabad to the AIMIM on lease for many years. But now the BJP has emerged as a challenger. Both, however, are determined to ensure victory for the AIMIM,” he said. declared. READ ALSO : 'By family, for family, of family': PM Modi slams BRS, Congress for 'family first' policy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/pm-modi-attacks-rahul-gandhi-uses-ambani-adani-to-accuse-congress-of-corruption-video-1685933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos