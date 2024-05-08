Karawang New Market Review, President Jokowi: Good Prices

In fact, the President said prices of a number of basic commodities had fallen. Starting from red onions whose price is IDR 45,000 per kilo, to garlic which is in the price range of IDR 38,000 to IDR 40,000.

Published on Wednesday May 8, 2024 1:20 p.m. IWST

President Joko Widodo directly inspected the stocks and prices of a number of food items in Pasar Baru, Karawang, West Java Province, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. According to the President, the prices of a number of food items Staple foods on the market were always in good condition.

“I think the price is good. “This means that the inflation figures will also decrease in the previous month,” the president said in his statement to the media after the review.

In fact, the President said prices of a number of basic commodities had fallen. Starting from red onions whose price is IDR 45,000 per kilo, to garlic which is in the price range of IDR 38,000 to IDR 40,000.

“Then the price of local rice is between IDR 12,000 and 13,000,” said the President.

Regarding availability, the President also said that currently the stock of rice in Bulog is sufficient, approximately 1.6 million tonnes. According to the President, this stock is above average.

“The current stock of Bulog itself is 1.6 million. Usually we only stock the maximum, usually only 1.2 (million) or often it is less than 1.2 (million) our average stock. “This is 1.6 (million) stocks in Bulog,” the president said.

The President also said the government had taken a number of anticipatory measures to avoid the dry season, including constructing a number of pumping wells in areas facing water shortages.

“Especially on the points related to rice cultivation, this was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Public Works,” the President said.

Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan and Acting Minister of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB) also accompanied the President during the inauguration. West Java Governor Bey Machmudin and Karawang Regent Aep Syaepuloh.