Hush Money trial: Inside the courtroom where Trump was forced to listen to Stormy Daniels





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump squirmed and frowned, shook his head and mumbled as Stormy Daniels described the unexpected sex she says she had nearly two decades ago, saying she remembered trying to think about anything other than what was happening.

It's a story Daniels has told before. This time, Trump had no choice but to sit back and listen.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

After years of preparation, the in-person confrontation between the former president and the pornographic actor who became one of his enemies took place Tuesday in a New York courtroom that became the clear stage for the historic pageant of the Trump's secret trial, where the gravity of a former US commander-in-chief's first-ever criminal trial collides with a crude and rowdy tale of sex, tabloids and bribery.

It is often said that real-life trials are not like the television drama versions and, in that sense, this one is no exception to the methodical and sometimes static procedure of questions, answers and rules. But if Tuesday's testimony was not an electric scene of outbursts and tears, it was nonetheless stunning in its sheer improbability.

Daniels' testimony had been the subject of speculation for as long as Trump was indicted. But when that would happen remained a mystery until Tuesday morning, when his lawyer, Clark Brewster, confirmed in an email to an Associated Press reporter that it was likely today.

But even after the trial resumed, Daniels had to wait.

The first witness of the day was an editor who read passages from some of Trump's business books.

Then, when the judge asked for the prosecution's next witness, Assistant Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said matter-of-factly: People are calling Stormy Daniels.

Daniels walked briskly toward the podium, not looking at Trump, her shoes clicking on the floor. The former president stared straight ahead until she passed her place at the defense table, then tilted her head slightly in his direction.

As is standard in court proceedings, Daniels was asked if she had seen Trump in the courtroom and to identify him. Before answering, Daniels, wearing glasses, shuffled in her seat for a moment, looking around the courtroom. She then pointed at him, describing his navy blue suit and gold tie, and said he was sitting at the defense table. Trump stared straight ahead, his lips pursed.

Dozens of journalists and a handful of public observers crowded into the courtroom gallery.

Judge Juan Merchan presides over the proceedings as Stormy Daniels, far right, answers questions during direct examination from Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger in Manhattan Criminal Court as former President Donald Trump and the defense attorney Todd Blanche, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

In a single row: CNN anchor Erin Burnett, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who wore a media credential from WABC Radio, where he and his father hosts shows. Trump's son, Eric, was seated elsewhere in the courtroom.

During his testimony, Daniels spoke confidently and at a rapid pace, the sound of reporters typing reaching a frenetic tempo.

She spoke so quickly, at least six times during her testimony, that she was asked to slow down so a court stenographer could keep up.

Jurors seemed as attentive as they had been during the trial as Daniels recounted her journey from aspiring veterinary student to porn actress.

One juror smiled when Daniels mentioned that one of the ways to get into the industry was to win a competition, like Ms. Nude North America. Another juror's eyes widened as he read on the monitor displaying a message from Truth Social in which Trump said he had done NOTHING wrong and used an insulting nickname to disparage Daniels' appearance .

Trump denies her allegations and has pleaded not guilty in the case, in which he is accused of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep quiet.

Many jurors took notes throughout his testimony, looking up from their notepads and alternating their gaze from Daniels in the witness box to the attorneys questioning him from a lectern.

Guided by prosecutors, Daniels drew a detailed scene of his alleged evening with Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006, candidly delving into details that Judge Juan M. Merchan would later admit did not exist. probably shouldn't have been said.

She remembers walking into the sprawling suite and finding Trump in silk pajamas. She sheepishly admitted to rummaging through her toiletries in the bathroom, finding a pair of gold tongs. Daniels even mimed part of her interaction with Trump, bowing in the witness box to demonstrate how she said he was positioned on the bed in her hotel suite when she came out of the bathroom.

His willingness to provide additional details prompted a customary moment: Trump's lawyers agreed to allow a prosecutor to meet with Daniels in a side room, during a break in testimony, to give him some instructions, as he said Judge Merchan, to ensure that the witness remains focused. on the question, gives the answer and gives no unnecessary story.

Out of earshot of the jury or reporters in the room, Merchan also asked Trump's lawyers to stop him from swearing while Daniels spoke.

I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is audibly swearing and he is visually shaking his head and it is dismissive. This has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury can see that, the judge said. I'm talking to you here on the bench because I don't want to embarrass him, added Merchan.

I'm going to talk to him, said one of Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche.

Upbeat and talkative when questioned by prosecutors, Daniels was more feisty during cross-examination, digging in when defense attorney Susan Necheles questioned her credibility and motives.

Former President Donald Trump, center, and attorney Susan Necheles, left, attend his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Daniels forcefully denied Nechele's suggestion that she attempted to extort Trump, responding to the lawyer's assertion: False.

Daniels left the witness stand just before 4:30 p.m. She didn't look at Trump in passing. He didn't look at her either, leaning down to whisper to Necheles.

Moments later, Merchan adjourned court until Thursday, Wednesday being the usual day for trials. Trump left the courtroom with his entourage of lawyers and aides.

It was a very eye-opening day in court. Any honest reporter would say that, Trump told reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom. He is restricted by court order from saying much more about Daniels to the media.

In the courtroom, the witnesses to history reconciled their thoughts, gathered their belongings and waited for Trump to leave the building, so they too could do so.

