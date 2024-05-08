This week, Eura Jinping, leader of a new China with state-of-the-art train stations, gleaming toilets and a police force that stamps out homosexuality, is in France, hoping to convince increasingly skeptical Europeans of the value of their relationship. Eighty years ago, France established diplomatic relations with Beijing, a decade and a half before the famous secret diplomacy of former American Secretary of State Henry Kissinger opened the doors of the West to the Republic popular of China. Xi hopes France will reopen its doors.

Later, historian Tom Buchanan reports that philosopher Bertrand Russell explained why Webba, a pacifist and passionate advocate of Home Rule for India, fell in love with a militaristic, empire-worshiping Japan: There was no no toilets in train stations in China.

TThis stench has overwhelmed the socialist sensibilities of Indian nationalisms. English Aunty-ji: They are essentially an impure race, scholar and activist Beatrice Webb confided in her diary, while traveling through late imperial China in 1911. After visits to homes of male workers, she deplored the physical and moral rot of the country. The vicious femininity of the male faces, it seemed to him, bore witness to widespread sodomy. Their constitutions appear devastated by drugs and abnormal sexual indulgence, Webb said angrily. A horrible race.

Like many other Asian countries, India is watching with concern, fearing that its most important strategic partner in Europe will not be won over. French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi he expects China to end its economic and military support for Russia. Xi responded angrily, saying China did not cause, party to, or participate in this crisis.

This tension is good news for India, except that New Delhi is also drawing criticism for helping to finance the war. Europe is also deeply divided over the confrontation with China. Last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared unwilling to pressure the superpower on either trade or geopolitical disputes. There is an urgent need to involve European capitals more energetically if the debate is to tip India's direction.

The pursuit of French autonomy

In early 1964, as China-backed North Vietnam defeated the South in a series of battles and the United States prepared to step up its military involvement, French President Charles de Gaulle proposed to the Minister of Defense. 'Information Alain Peyrefitte this premonitory analysis: China's means are enormous. It is not excluded that in the next century [it] will once again become the dominant world power. French recognition of the People's Republic of China, he claimed, would move a huge boulder with a simple lever.

European powers on both sides of the Iron Curtain, according to historian Vojtech Mastny, were alarmed by the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. They realized how close they were to nuclear war between the superpowers without any influence on their course or direction.

Although it supported the Soviet Union as the crisis developed, academic Enrico Maria Fardella writes that Beijing publicly accused Moscow of adventurism for placing the missiles in Cuba and of capitulationism for accepting to withdraw them in the face of an American ultimatum.

France, historian Garret Martin explains, learned two important lessons from the 1962 missile crisis. First, neither superpower wanted a war that opened the possibility of an independent peace with Moscow. The second lesson was that the United States would not risk nuclear war to defend Europe, making it important for France to deepen its strategic autonomy and independent nuclear deterrent capabilities.

For De Gaulle, Garret notes, the national bloc, rather than the ideological bloc, re-emerged as the central element of geopolitics. Thus, China and India were at war, unrelated to superpower bloc politics, De Gaulle said at a cabinet meeting in November 1962. China and the Soviet Union were also locked in conflict . France has become increasingly committed to pursuing an independent strategic policy.

In 1963, France rejected offers of Polaris missiles from the United States in exchange for joining a multilateral force of nuclear-armed submarines and warships, crewed by troops of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Even though De Gaulle's hopes of building an alternative Franco-German strategic alliance were thwarted, he had another card up his sleeve to increase French strategic autonomy.

Talk to Beijing

Edgar Faure, essayist, historian and former French Prime Minister, arrived in Beijing in the winter of 1963, armed with a sealed letter from De Gaulle. Later, in a letter sent by diplomatic courier from New Delhi, he told De Gaulle that France was seen as a potential supporter of China among the non-socialist powers. Zhou Enlai, the former premier of the People's Republic of China, and Foreign Minister Chen Yi spent an entire evening explaining to Faure the rationale for the war with India, which had angered both states -United States and the Soviet Union.

The meeting ended with an agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations and recognition of the People's Republic of China's claims to a seat in the United Nations. Less than a year later, France would make its recognition public, stunning the United States.

In fact, France was not the first Western power to engage China: the United Kingdom's Labor government granted it recognition in 1950, following Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden. The United Kingdom hoped to protect its commercial interests in China, as well as its position in Hong Kong. However, wrangling over relations between the United Kingdom and Taiwan hindered the establishment of full diplomatic relations, and the outbreak of the Korean War sabotaged any further progress.

Labor politicians have made courageous efforts to maintain dialogue with China. Congresswoman Barbara Castle, Buchanan writes, visited a cooperative farm: I was taken to a shed full of pigs and hay and given a potty! The women stood there while I peed! Efforts to build a trading relationship between the UK and China, Buchanan recorded, have continued to grow because of this sustained, even heroic, engagement.

Prime Minister Harold Macmillan's government unilaterally eased trade restrictions, and in the early 1960s British companies began exporting tractors and industrial equipment to China.

The death of Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1976, writes historian David Shambaugh, paved the way for new relations between Europe and China. From 1975 to 1980, he notes, China sent dozens of inspection and procurement missions to NATO member states. People's Liberation Army personnel visited major NATO bases and were introduced to defense industries. China's strong support for containing the Soviet Union led to it being ironically referred to as the 16th member of NATO.

Even though the Tiananmen Square student massacre in 1989 led to sanctions banning arms exports to China, economic relations between Europe and China continued to deepen. The European Union is today collectively the largest importer of goods from China, ahead of the United States, and the third largest exporter to that country. Xi's mission is to ensure that this situation is not affected by the worsening conflict between China and the United States.

India's European challenge

France and India have maintained their strategic relations for a long time. From equipping the Indian Air Force and Navy to developing the technical bases of the research and analysis wing, Paris has become one of New Delhi's most reliable partners, alongside of Israel and Russia. Support from Paris was essential for India to emerge from sanctions imposed after the Pokhran nuclear weapons tests. And the two countries collaborate closely in the western Indian Ocean and beyond, noted researchers David Brewster and Frederick Gare.

However, the Indian economy is far from being as linked to Europe as that of China. And even as investments in the Belt and Road Initiative lose their luster in some European countries, the sheer scale of investments that China brings to the table makes it impossible to ignore. And Europeans know that China will have real influence on Russia's conduct.

To take full advantage of the rift that is opening between China and Europe over Ukraine, New Delhi must accelerate the long-stalled negotiations on a free trade agreement. Earlier this year, India signed a similar agreement with four non-European Union states, but the biggest prize must be secured as quickly as possible. India also needs to resolve the problematic issue of its stance on the Ukraine war and its relations with Russia.

Xi won't leave Europe with victory in hand, but his visit will almost certainly spark debates about the continent's geopolitical future. India should learn from China's long-standing engagement with Europe and step up its efforts to make its voice heard.

Praveen Swami is an editor at ThePrint. He tweets with @praveenswami. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Zoya Bhatti)