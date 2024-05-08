Jokowi confirms 2024 regional elections on schedule: no acceleration





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) makes a statement to the press in Karawang, West Java, Wednesday (8/5/2024). Jokowi stressed that the 2024 simultaneous regional elections will be held as scheduled, namely in November 2024. Photo/Screenshot

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) insists on the implementation Simultaneous regional elections 2024 will not be advanced. The 2024 regional elections will be held as planned, on November 27, 2024. Jokowi expressed this while responding to the opportunity to speed up the regional elections (pilkada) from November to September through a revision of the Pilkada law. “Nothing, nothing. Until now, there is no such thing as speeding up or bringing forward the regional elections,” Jokowi told reporters in Karawang, West Java, Wednesday (8/5/2024) . Jokowi also said that the 2024 parliamentary elections would still be held on November 27, 2024. “Yes (November). There is no proposal regarding this (speeding up regional elections),” Jokowi said. It is known that the General Election Commission (KPU) issued KPU Regulation (PKPU) Number 2 of 2024 regarding the stages and schedule of regional elections (Pilkada). The simultaneous vote for the election of the Governor, the Mayor, the Regent and their deputies will take place on November 27, 2024. Currently, the nomination phase for individual track candidates has begun. Compliance with individual course requirements begins from May 5, 2024 to August 19, 2024. Registration of candidate pairs begins from August 27 to 29, 2024. Then, candidate pairs await a decision from the KPU on September 22, 2024. The campaign period runs from September 25 to November 23, 2024. After the elections on November 27, 2024, the KPU will need time between November 27 and December 16, 2024 to count the votes. (zik)

