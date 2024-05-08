Adams says professionally staffed Rikers is ready for Trump





A day after the judge presiding over Donald J. Trump's trial said he would consider jailing the former president if he continued to violate court orders, Mayor Eric Adams said city cells were ready.

Our incredible commissioner, she's ready to take on whatever happens at Rikers Island, the mayor said at an unrelated news conference, apparently referring to Lynelle Maginley-Liddie, the Department of Corrections commissioner. I'm pretty sure she would be willing to handle and deal with the situation.

Judge Juan M. Merchan, the judge presiding over Mr. Trump's criminal trial in Lower Manhattan, warned the former president on Monday that if he continued to defy the gag order, he could end up on Rikers, because fines do not have a deterrent effect. .

Going forward, this court will have to consider prison, Justice Merchan said.

The judge barred the former president from attacking witnesses, jurors and court staff, an order Mr. Trump has repeatedly violated.

The prospect of Mr. Trump ending up at Rikers Island, New York City's main prison and a dilapidated and notoriously violent facility, has already been the subject of discussion among federal, state and local officials.

The New York Times reported in April that this possibility poses unprecedented logistical challenges for the US Secret Service, which would have to protect Mr Trump at Rikers Island by controlling his food, separating him from other detainees and rotating agents in the prison according to regular schedules. .

If Mr. Trump ends up at Rikers Island, he will be in good company. His longtime financial lieutenant, Allen H. Weisselberg, is serving a five-month sentence against Rikers for perjury.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, is being fired there, according to The City. The nonprofit publication revealed he was receiving VIP treatment in a private room at Bellevue Hospital after his 2020 conviction for sex crimes was recently overturned. (A 2022 conviction in California for rape still stands.)

On Tuesday, Mr. Adams expressed no concern about the challenges that Mr. Trump's imprisonment could pose at Rikers Island.

They are professionals, he said. They will be ready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/07/nyregion/adams-trump-rikers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos