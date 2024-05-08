The region in brief













Armenia On May 7, around 2 p.m., the body of contract soldier Artak Seryozhai Avalyan (born 1985) was discovered shot at the guard post of military unit N under the Ministry of Defense. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia. “In order to fully elucidate the circumstances of this tragic incident, an investigation has been opened,” said the Ministry of Defense. The discovery of Avalyan's body prompted an urgent investigation into the events leading to his death. Artsakh According to Gegham Stepanyan, former Artsakh ombudsman, 80 percent of Artsakh refugees doubt the possibility of returning. The International Court of Justice governed in November 2023, that Azerbaijan must allow the return of refugees to Artsakh. Despite the recognition of the right of return by the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities, as well as by international bodies, the Armenians of Artsakh remain skeptical. Stepanyan highlighted the refugees' dilemma: stay in Armenia and face integration challenges and financial difficulties, or emigrate, losing all hope of return. Stepanyan stressed the need to encourage refugees to stay in Armenia to have a chance of a possible return to Artsakh. Azerbaijan The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to convene in the Kazakh city of Almaty this week to hold negotiations on border demarcation. Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aybek Smadiyarov confirmed the meeting during a press briefing in the capital Astana. Smadiyarov said the meeting, scheduled for May 10, was in line with previous agreements and was approved by the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministries. Last week, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on holding negotiations at the level of foreign ministers in Almaty. Russia The expected talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, program because today in the Kremlin comes at a crucial moment. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, stressed the need for this meeting during a press briefing with journalists. “The meeting is necessary and expected on both sides,” Peskov said, referring to the urgent issues on the agenda. Earlier announcements from the Kremlin highlighted a buildup of “problematic issues” between Moscow and Yerevan and underscored the importance of upcoming negotiations to bring clarity and resolution. Türkiye Following a government meeting in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on May 6 his country's intention to launch attacks on territories in Syria and Iraq. “Turkey will deal a decisive blow to the separatist organization in Iraq and Syria in the near future,” Erdogan said, as reported by Turkish media. This announcement marks a significant escalation of Turkish military operations in the region, aimed at targeting members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Hoory Minoyan was an active member of the Armenian community in Los Angeles until she moved to Armenia before the 44 Day War. She earned a master's degree in international affairs from Boston University, where she also received the William R. Keylor Traveling Fellowship. The research and interviews she conducted in Armenia later became the basis of her master's thesis, Shaping Identity through Conflict: The Armenian Experience. Hoory continues to pursue his passion for research and writing by contributing to the Armenian Weekly.









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2024/05/08/the-region-in-brief-74/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos