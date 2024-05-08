AstraZeneca withdraws Covid-19 vaccine from the market

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis of the week in health Receive our free Health Check email

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford scientists during the pandemic has been withdrawn from the market.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it was incredibly proud of the vaccine, but it was withdrawn due to falling demand.

In December 2020, the vaccine became the second Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the UK and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a triumph for British science.

Vaccine makers agreed they could be made on a nonprofit basis for the duration of the pandemic worldwide, and in perpetuity in low- and middle-income countries.

Our efforts have been recognized by governments around the world and are widely seen as a critical part of ending the global pandemic. AstraZeneca spokesperson

Billions of doses have been created and made available in 183 countries.

Estimates suggest the vaccine rollout has saved 6.3 million lives worldwide.

But AstraZeneca said the rise of new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 has shifted market demand toward new vaccines to combat those variants.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria is playing in ending the global pandemic. According to independent estimates, more than 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and more than three billion doses were supplied worldwide.

While multiple variants of Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of updated vaccines available. This led to a drop in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer manufactured or supplied. AstraZeneca has therefore taken the decision to initiate the withdrawal of the marketing authorizations for Vaxzevria in Europe.

We will now work with regulators and our partners to align on a clear path to conclude this chapter and contribute meaningfully to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is an excellent and vital vaccine, a key part of the pandemic response for most countries around the world. Dr Michael Head, University of Southampton

AstraZeneca has faced a number of claims of vaccine-related harm caused by the vaccine.

On 7 April 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) published updated information on the possible risk of extremely rare and unlikely specific types of blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The regulator said the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks, but advised paying special attention to people who are at higher risk of specific types of blood clots due to their health conditions.

Last year, lawyers acting on behalf of father-of-two Jamie Scott told the High Court he suffered brain damage after receiving the vaccine.

Commenting on the withdrawal, Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said: “This is an excellent and vital vaccine, a key part of the pandemic response for most people. country of the world.

There would have been many more deaths, hospitalizations, illnesses and transmissions if we did not have the AstraZeneca vaccine, alongside other key vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.

There are known adverse events, such as blood clots, but they are rare and the safety profile is very good overall. For comparison, the accepted rate of blood clots is much higher in prescribed women's health medications, such as the combined pill.

The main reason for the withdrawal is likely that other Covid vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, are essentially better products. AstraZeneca is very good, but the mRNA products (and probably Novavax too) are better.

They have greater efficacy and mRNA platforms adapt more easily to the latest Covid variants. They therefore constitute a key element of the long-term strategies of most countries.