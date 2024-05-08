“I wonder if he calls Melania that”





As former President Donald Trump's criminal trial progresses, various witnesses have been called to the stand.

Today's trial featured scathing testimony from former adult film star Stormy Daniels, who gave detailed insight into her meetings with Trump.

During his testimony, Daniels made shocking revelations, including a comment Trump allegedly made about his wife, Melania Trump, and a nickname he allegedly gave her after their alleged sexual relationship.

Former President Reportedly Nicknamed Stormy Daniels 'Honey Bunch'

MEGA

In Manhattan Criminal Court, Trump's secret trial resumed with the appearance on the stand of former adult film star Stormy Daniels. The hush money deal forms the heart of the criminal case against the former president, who faces 34 counts for allegedly falsified records to hide the payment.

At the start of her testimony, Daniels reflected on her childhood, adolescence and school career. She gave some insight into her Louisiana upbringing, revealing that she was born Stephanie Clifford in a “very low-income” single-parent family.

Amid testimony, Daniels opened up about her sexual relationship with the ex-president after he claimed they never used protection and she assured him she hadn't tested positive for any infections sexually transmitted.

Daniels told the court that at one point during their alleged sexual encounters, they got into “missionary position”, and she remembers “staring at the ceiling”.

Asked if she felt threatened by Trump, she said: “There was definitely an imbalance of power. He was bigger and blocking the way, but I wasn't threatened verbally or physically.”

Daniels further noted that when she left the hotel room, Trump told her, “Oh, that was great. Let's meet up, honey.”

Internet users mock Donald Trump over his nickname 'Honey Bunch'

MEGA

Netizens on calling it a “pile of honey”.

One person wrote: “Am I the only one who remembers @MaryLTrump mentioning in her fantasy book that Trump called her 'the honey bunch'?!”

Another person said: “'Honey Bunch.' I wonder if he calls Melania that,” with a laughing face emoji.

“Oh Lord my ex affectionately called me Honey Bunch. This coming from Trump just ruined those memories,” a third person commented.

Another X user joked: “Should have paid her $130,000 more to call her 'Honey Bunch'.”

Another person said: “If this is true he's calling the other women honey. Probably even Marla, Melania and even Ivanka. And they'll know Stormy Daniels is telling the truth.”

Ex-president reportedly compared former porn star to daughter Ivanka

MEGA

During her testimony, the 45-year-old vividly described the luxurious penthouse suite where she allegedly dined with Trump. Daniels noted that Trump wore “silk or satin” pajamas when he arrived.

She added that she politely asked him to change into more appropriate clothes. When Trump returned in a dress shirt, they struck up a conversation at the dining room table, touching on topics such as his education and career aspirations.

Daniels said the billionaire mogul compared her to his daughter Ivanka Trump: “You remind me of my daughter because she's smart and blonde and beautiful, and people underestimate her too.”

The comment was made during discussions about his possible appearance on NBC's “The Apprentice,” which never happened.

Donald Trump reportedly talked about not sleeping in the same room as his wife

MEGA

Trump, who previously denied any sexual relationship with the former adult film star, shook his head in disagreement when Daniels brought up his wife's name during his testimony.

Daniels claimed she asked about Melania Trump while they were having dinner.

She remembers Trump allegedly making a very dismissive remark and assuring her not to worry because he and Melania weren't even “sleeping in the same room.”

Daniels' mention of Melania's name appears to have affected Trump, who his former aide Hope Hicks said “valued” his wife's opinion and was “concerned” about how she would perceive news of his alleged affairs .

What does Melania Trump think of the Hush Money trial?

MEGA

Melania's silence on Trump's secret trial and her absence in court to support him have been mistaken for a lack of interest in the case. However, recent reports claim that she shares Trump's opinion on the trial.

According to the New York Times, a source revealed that Melania privately called the lawsuit a “disgrace” that amounted to election interference. Yet the former first lady's ex-assistant, Stephanie Grisham, questioned the report, seemingly insinuating that it's not Melania's style.

“If that was the case, she would at least disclose that to X. She would say something,” Grisham said in a conversation with CNN's Erin Burnett. “Melania Trump absolutely does what she wants to do. And if she felt it was a shame, she would say something.”

