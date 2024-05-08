Are you worried about STDs? : Stormy Daniels' Trump testimony gets off to a grim start | Stormy Daniels





At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, in a New York City courtroom, five words changed the course of American history: People call Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, now a household name, is an adult film actor at the center of a secret criminal trial that could land Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican presidential front-runner, behind bars.

Manhattan prosecutors said Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about a sexual affair weeks before the 2016 election; in turn, he allegedly described the reimbursements as legal fees in business filings.

But when Daniels walked into Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom this morning, that talk about ledgers, checks and bank statements took a backseat.

Trump turned to look at her as she took her place at the podium, then leaned back in his chair, with an impassive look on his face. Trump's son, Eric, who was in the front row of the gallery, behind his father, looked at the wall. Alina Habba, a Trump lawyer who is not involved in this case, sat with her arms crossed.

The long-awaited confrontation between Daniels and Trump then began. For several hours, Daniels concocted a tabloid-worthy mix of titillation and gossip as he detailed an alleged encounter with him some 20 years earlier.

Daniels, who met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, accompanied jurors throughout that fateful evening when she went to his hotel room, thinking his dinner invitation was just that.

It'll make a great story, Daniels' colleague told her as she debated whether or not to go. What could go wrong?

As Daniel said, the answer would be a lot.

They decided to talk a little before dinner, she remembers. Trump repeatedly asked about Daniels' work as an adult entertainer, prompting him to ask questions such as: What about testing? Are you worried about STDs? Had she been tested?

Yes, of course, and I also suggested it, she said. He asked me, oh, well, have you ever had a bad test, and I said, No, I can show you my entire file.

At one point, Trump began showing photos of Daniels, including one of Melania. Daniels told Trump she was very beautiful. He said they slept in separate rooms.

They talked about The Apprentice, Trump's reality TV show. Daniels said she would have no way of moving to network television, given her work in adult entertainment.

That's when Trump appeared to compare Daniels to his daughter, Ivanka.

You remind me of my daughter, she's smart, blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her too, Daniels recalled telling Trump.

Several waters after their conversation, Daniels went to use the restroom, which was in a bedroom. When she left the bathroom, Trump was there on the bed, wearing boxers and a T-shirt.

At first I was just surprised, like I had a jump scare, Daniels told jurors. I just thought: oh, my God, what did I read wrong to get here? The intention is pretty clear if someone strips down to their underwear and onto the bed.

She tried to extricate herself from the situation, but Trump stood between her and the door, but, she insisted, not in a threatening way.

He said, I thought we were going somewhere. I thought you were serious about what you wanted, if you want to get out of this trailer park, Daniels recalled of Trump. I was offended because I have never lived in a trailer park.

Daniels said they ended up having sex. The few details that followed, including mention of a specific sexual position and the condom, sparked a wave of objections from the defense. At times during Daniels' testimony, Trump could be seen shaking his head.

At one point, Trump became so irritated by Daniels' testimony that he swore out loud, prompting Merchan to call lawyers to the bench. I understand your client is upset at this point, but he's audibly swearing and he's visually shaking his head and it's derogatory, Merchan said. This can potentially intimidate the witness and the jury may see this.

You need to talk to him. I will not tolerate this, Merchan said. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, said he would talk to his client, a transcript of the sidebar released Tuesday evening revealed.

Blanche even requested a mistrial because of the additional marginalia in her comments. “We are asking for a mistrial based on the testimony this morning,” Blanche told Merchan after the lunch break. In our opinion, there is no way to ring that bell.

Beyond the sheer embarrassment, Blanche said, these details only inflamed the jury.

Mercan denied that request, but defense attorney Susan Necheles did her best to make Daniels look like something other than a victim of circumstance. Why, Necheles asked, after so many years, did Daniels decide to tell her story in 2016?

You were trying to extort money from President Trump, weren't you?

Wrong, Daniels insisted.

Well, that's what you did, isn't it?

FAKE! said Daniels, whose defiance during cross-examination contrasted with his apparent nervous discomfort earlier.

His cross-examination is expected to continue on Thursday.

Hugo Lowell contributed reporting

