Politics
Istanbul mayor criticizes Europe for Gaza and refugee policy on Europe Day
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu criticized European refugee policy and its lack of adequate response to the Israeli war against the Palestinian enclave of Gaza during a ceremony on Wednesday to mark International Day. Europe, the T24 news site reported on Tuesday.
mamolu, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), considered the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, organized an event on Tuesday to celebrate May 9, Europe Day, at the center of Hali Congress in Istanbul.
Europe Day celebrates “peace and unity in Europe. It is celebrated on May 5 by the Council of Europe and on May 9 by the European Union. Turkey is an EU candidate country whose accession negotiations with the bloc have been frozen for years.
The event brought together business and political figures and representatives from many EU countries, including Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the European Union delegation to Turkey, as well as members of the press.
mamolu used his speech at the event to criticize European governments for failing to take sufficient action to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. According to him, this failure shows that Europe cannot promote its humanitarian values coherently when the lives of populations in other countries are in danger.
The Gaza Strip is suffering a humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's war against Hamas which has raged since October 7, with the United Nations and aid agencies warning of imminent famine.
The war began with Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and some 250 people taken hostage.
The Israeli retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 34,700 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and has devastated the Gaza Strip.
“Should not the massacre of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, before the eyes of the whole world be criticized and condemned with a louder voice? Mamolu said.
Turkey is one of the most vocal critics of Israel's war on Gaza, accusing the Israeli government of committing war crimes and genocide in the enclave.
The mayor also criticized police interventions during pro-Palestinian protests in some European countries, saying it called into question the character of Europe as a universal peace project based on democratic values.
Calling on Europe and all countries concerned with human values to react more strongly against Israel, Mamolu said that what is happening in Gaza has become a “black stain” in the history of humanity.
The mayor also criticized Europe for its policy of holding back migrants in countries bordering the EU, such as Turkey, saying this paves the way for using the refugee issue in populist political discourse and xenophobic and right-wing authoritarianism which is gaining ground in Europe. .
Turkey remains the world's top refugee-hosting country, with nearly 3.6 million people seeking refuge, mainly from war-torn Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Global Migration Report 2024which was released on Tuesday.
“A united and democratic Europe cannot be achieved without the participation of Turkey,” the mayor stressed, adding that it is unacceptable that Turkey is not mentioned during discussions on EU enlargement policies and that the country's 20-year accession process is ignored.
mamolu further said that the local elections in March, which saw The CHP's victory after 47 years, relegating the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to second place for the first time in 22 years, ended Turkey's democratic backsliding.
So Ambassador Meyer-Landrut spoke during the event, noting that relations between Turkey and the EU are certainly not at the stage they would like.
It is a complex and multifaceted relationship. However, Turkey is a candidate country; our relationship dates back decades and has proven resilient in the face of countless unprecedented crises, he added.
The ambassador also mentioned that Istanbul is participating in a new EU program aimed at transforming itself into a smart and climate-neutral city by the end of the decade.
Meyer-Landrut congratulated Mamolu on his re-election, saying his leadership had been instrumental in promoting their cooperation.
