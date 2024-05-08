Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams US uncle Sam Pitroda for skin color remark | Latest news India





Hours after Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark sparked a huge controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people of the country will not tolerate insults based on skin color. Addressing a rally in Warangal, PM Modi demanded answers from Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi. Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI) “Shehzade (Rahul Gandhi), you will have to answer. My country will not tolerate disrespect from my fellow countrymen because of their skin color. Modi will never tolerate this,” he said. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! PM Modi alleged that the Congress was against President Droupadi Murmu because of his skin color. I was thinking a lot about (President) Droupadi Murmu, who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of the Adivasi family. Why was Congress trying so hard to defeat her? Today I learned the reason, he added. Prime Minister Modi called Sam Pitroda an American uncle. “I learned that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket, this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire. This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin come from Africa. This means that you are abusing many people from the country because of their skin color,” he added. PM Modi was apparently reacting to Overseas Indian Congress president Sam Pitroda's remark that people from the North East are like the Chinese. Sam Pitroda, in an interview with The Statesman earlier this month, said people of different skin colors and appearances live in unity in the country. We survived 70 to 75 years, in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold together a country as diverse as India – where people from the East look like Chinese, people from the West look like Arabs, people from the North look like, maybe white people, and people from the South look like Africans. It does not matter. We are all brothers and sisters, he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called Sam Pitroda's remark racist and divisive. The party said the remark also showed the Congress chief's little understanding of India and its culture. “I repeat, since the leadership of the Congress was assumed by people of foreign origin, they started considering North, South, East and West Indians as being of foreign origin. It is the battle of the idea of ​​India on the question of India's identity and its existence. It is the foreign mentality which was infused in our minds by the Mughals and the British, according to. that we are all foreigners and that India was just an inn… The Congress mentality is clear: their concept is: “For India to be whole, join spring”,“, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. At the same time, Congress called the analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda “unfortunate and unacceptable.” The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X. With contributions from ANI

