Judge indefinitely delays Trump's criminal trial over classified documents





U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial in Florida pending resolution of several pretrial issues.

The trial was scheduled to begin on May 20.

The Court…determines that finalizing a trial date at this stage prior to resolution of the myriad of remaining and upcoming pre-trial and CIPA issues would be imprudent and inconsistent with the court's obligation to consider fully and fairly the various pre-trial motions in progress. before the Court, the critical CIPA issues and the additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury, Cannon wrote Tuesday. CIPA is a reference to the Classified Information Procedures Act.

The Court therefore vacates the current trial date of May 20, 2024 (and the associated calendar call), which will be reset by a separate order after the resolution of the issues before the Court, consistent with the defendants' right to due process and to the public interest in a fair and just trial. effective administration of justice, she added.

In June 2023, Cannon had scheduled the trial to begin in August of that year, but even that timeline was considered susceptible to delays.

Cannon also scheduled additional hearings Tuesday on some of the outstanding issues, the first this month and the last in late July. That timeline would mean the case is unlikely to go to trial before August. Trump argued that a trial in the weeks before the November election would amount to political interference because he would otherwise have to campaign.

Trump is awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court on his request for presidential immunity in a separate federal case in Washington, D.C., where he is accused of crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He argued that any decision in this case could influence his other criminal cases, including the ongoing secret trial in New York.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court in Fort Pierce, Florida, on March 14 for a hearing in his classified documents case.Lothar Speer

Trump faces dozens of criminal charges, including willful withholding of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record and concealment of a document by corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump's co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, have also pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Special counsel Jack Smith accused Nauta, who was Trump's valet and continued to work for him after he left the White House, and De Oliveira, property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, of sought to erase security video from Mar-a-Lago. -Lago after the Department of Justice sought to obtain it. De Oliveira is also accused of making false statements to prosecutors.

