The conservative right has one last job for Rishi Sunak

Do you want the good news or the bad news, Mr Prime Minister? The good news is that your right-wing rebels have given up on removing you from your leadership position. The bad news is that they are going to spend the remaining months making sure you are blamed for the impending defeat.

Amid the disastrous results of last week's local and municipal elections, the admission this week by Tory conspiracists that it was no longer viable to remove Rishi Sunak before the election must have seemed a rare moment of relief. But it was less a capitulation to calls for unity than a recognition of the reality: the rebels had neither the numbers needed to depose him, nor a candidate to replace him, nor even any serious prescription on how to reverse the situation if the other two conditions did not apply. .

But the conservative radical right, which surrounds an unnatural alliance of libertarians and Faragists, has not given up attacking the man it now considers as the one who will lead its party to the elections. Suella Braverman, the former interior minister, whose presence in this position taints Sunak's leadership, said: The hole to dig is the prime ministers. David Frost, Boris Johnson's Brexit negotiator, had the same message: true Conservatives must… prepare for disaster. . . wait for the flood. And then, as it recedes, let's see what we can grow on the new fertile lands left behind.

The disaffected are no longer looking for Sunak's head and know it is too late for a change in policy to change the situation. Their only contribution is the politics of I told you so; their focus on establishing a narrative of capitulation that helps capture the party after defeat.

The cheek is something to behold. This is the same conservative right that worked so hard to force Liz Truss's vote-destroying prime ministership on the country, the episode where the Tories lost the electorate for good. In recent years, these MPs have not focused on improving voters' lives, public services or (despite all the posturing) economic growth. Brexit proved it. Instead, they have disdained the center from which most elections are won and pursued an increasingly narrow voting strategy, which may now be necessary as they lose votes to the Faragist Reform UK.

They do not accept that the center was lost, not because the government was not truly conservative, but for the most obvious reason that it was not truly competent and that after 14 tumultuous years, the People's situation feels even worse.

And yet, even if it recoils from an unnecessary challenge to its leadership, the rebel right cannot help itself. Not wanting to hit, they continue to hurt. They are no longer fighting for elections, but are only focused on ensuring that the traditional conservatives, first and foremost Sunak, take defeat as their own. (As an early supporter of Brexit and Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister is hardly blameless, but he is at least trying to run a serious government.)

Sunak's opponents are bolstered by bogus polls and death cult hyperbole, while their arguments are amplified by support from all the major conservative media outlets, including the increasingly nihilistic Telegraph, Mail and GB News. Budding leaders push purist alternative political manifestos demanding a shift to the right, which they know can no longer change the outcome of the elections, but which could restore their own credibility.

In the battle for future control of the party, their speech argues that Sunak has not been conservative enough, not tough enough on immigration, kept taxes and spending too high and is too supportive of the net zero agenda.

Such obsessions lead them to insist on completing Brexit, something voters instead hoped would happen and most concluded was a mistake. On immigration, where there is a real problem to be resolved, the right has spent months telling voters that they to be betrayed by the government. How is this a winning vote? What this allows them to do is push their own scarecrow: leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, a policy which they themselves are convinced will revive the fortunes of the conservatives.

This analysis is a major misinterpretation of the 2019 election victory, seen as a vote for radicalism. In reality, it was a vote for stability after the upheaval of Brexit wrangling, for spending on public services and left-behind regions. Conservatives are now not withering because they were too centrist, nor, for that matter, too right. That's because, in their complacency, rule-breaking, constant infighting, and out-of-this-world obsessions, they are failing on the issues that matter to voters.

Whether the indictment against Sunak is a travesty of the truth is beside the point. The story of the betrayal of an enemy within is seductive. And the critics aren't entirely wrong about Sunak's policy shortcomings or his record. But his strategy of claiming that the economy has turned a corner has always been the only viable one, even if it too may be doomed to failure.

Sunak was given the privilege of leading his party into the sound of gunfire, but those who did most to destroy it were among the snipers. While the more serious Tories fight to minimize their likely losses and keep at least one foot in the center of the field, the right is fully committed to making the Prime Minister the hustler.

They may be about to lose an election, an argument and many colleagues, but this is no longer a battle of tactics. This is a fight for blame and, for this cause, the right believes that our hapless prime minister has one last favor to render.

