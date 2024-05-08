Actually, I can't wait for a Trump-Biden rematch





You read a lot of statistics these days about how seventy percent of voters don't want Donald Trump or Joe Biden to run again, or that seventy-five percent of voters think Trump and Biden are all two too old to be president, or eighty percent. percent of voters fear a Trump-Biden rematch, or eighty-five percent of voters wonder how we got here, or ninety percent of voters say they intend to cancel their Wi-Fi as the conventions approach, or ninety-four percent of voters will literally gouge their eyes out before watching another Trump-Biden debate, or ninety-eight percent of voters will wake up in the middle of the night screaming: WHY, GOD, WHY?! So, with all this sadness, you might be wondering: Is anyone looking forward to a Trump-Biden rematch? Yes, someone is.

A Trump-Biden rematch will be emblematic. To see the greats (in absolute value) compete, once again? It's like seeing Ali and Foreman get back in the ring together in 2024. Yes, Ali is dead, but how would that be any different from this particular political showdown, really?

The 2020 elections got a bad rap. People forget, but it was fun. So many great moments: landing the fly on Mike Pence! Taylor Swift supports Biden! I randomly received four free months of Apple TV+, which wasn't technically related to the election but happened simultaneously! So many happy memories.

If anything, a Trump-Biden rematch will be even better than the original, for many reasons. Thanks to global warming, the weather should be milder on Election Day. Plus, Mike Pence is out. We're getting a brand new, regularly improved series, by definition. I'm pretty sure the only people in the world worse than Pence are Elise Stefanik, JD Vance, Kari Lakewait, sorry, I'm reading Trump's VP shortlist. Well, maybe it will be Pence again. But how amusing that fly was!

A Trump-Biden rematch is a step backwards. A chance to text that girl you went on two dates with in August 2020 and be, like, LOL, I'm just thinking about you, only because the same two guys are running for president, not because I'm still hung up on our two dates from August 2020. So cute.

A Trump-Biden rematch is also an opportunity for an overhaul. Not the results (fingers crossed), just the preparation. This time around, remember to stock up on the appropriate amount of Xanax, in anticipation that it will take several days for the election to be called. Also, we now know how to put a shock collar on Trump during the debates. I mean, we knew that in 2020 too. But we really know that now.

I once saw a ninety-year-old woman doing a handstand during a yoga class. After she came down, she announced that she was running for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat, and we all cheered and sobbed. Honestly, it could be in the Senate today, but I never followed up on it. A Trump-Biden rematch is like that. It's inspiring to see older people doing things.

And another Trump-Biden race is a way to learn new things. The other day I googled it. Is it difficult to obtain Canadian citizenship? And you know what it is! Who would have guessed it?

A Trump-Biden rematch is an opportunity for reflection. To look at oneself in the mirror. Wondering if we could have done anything to stop it, then realizing no. In fact, none of the bad things in your life are your fault. None of them, not a single one. It is comforting.

Because ultimately, a Trump-Biden rematch is beyond our control. Were there alternatives? Not really, no, unless you count the Talenti guy, which you don't. Did I listen to Ezra Klein's podcast about choosing another convention candidate, then rewatch the episode of The West Wing where it almost happens, and whisper quietly to myself: What if… Of course, once or twice. But we get that the candidates have been assigned. This is how democracies work. God bless America. I, for one, cannot wait for a Trump-Biden rematch.

