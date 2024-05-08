Trump comes face to face with testimony he denied for years





CNN-

People call Stormy Daniels.

That's when Donald Trump's secret trial got bogged down in recent days in bleak accounting testimony that came back to life on Tuesday.

A former president who could find himself behind the desk in the Oval Office in January came face to face for the first time in years with the adult film star he accuses of silencing him by paying him hush money.

What followed was sordid, compelling and terribly embarrassing for Trump, who was forced to sit, scowling, while Daniels painted a detailed scene of a black-tiled hotel suite that allegedly hosted an affair that the ex-president still denies.

This is the latest unfathomable setback in an election campaign like no other. And for a normal candidate who didn't have Trump's Teflon political skin, that would probably be the end of the road.

But as so often happens, a devastating legal blow to the ex-president was followed by a silver lining. He learned Tuesday afternoon that Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed, had indefinitely postponed a trial in his classified documents case in Florida. That means Trump will almost certainly not face a jury on federal charges of mishandling classified information before the election, a reality that prompted his former White House counsel, Ty Cobb, to accuse Cannon of slowness in the case, engaging in frivolous motions and misunderstanding the applicable law. This is a case of bias and incompetence, Cobb told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Cannon's decision comes alongside two of Trump's election interference cases, both of which have been overwhelmed by his pretrial delaying tactics and extensive appeals, and he is also unlikely to go to trial before voters make their fateful choice in November. The Georgia Court of Appeals said Wednesday it will consider efforts by Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 election subversion case, another sign that pretrial efforts to delaying a trial bears fruit.

So while the hush money case is widely considered the weakest of all the cases facing Trump, it's probably the only one that could create the never-before-seen scenario of a convicted felon asking voters to elect president.

'He could see the damage she was doing': Trump reacts to Stormy Daniels' testimony

This made Daniels' testimony even more critical. And the most important question after his first bruising hours and three-quarters on the stand is whether his salacious testimony made a guilty verdict more likely or ended up undermining the case.

Furthermore, will the risky nature of his depiction of his relationship with Trump cut through in a way that previous unflattering revelations about the ex-president's character have failed to do and shift votes? criticism of swing states in November?

Daniels, alongside former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, is one of two star witnesses in the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president. She told the jury Tuesday about a secret $130,000 payment she received from Cohen before the 2016 election. Such payments are not illegal. But prosecutors say Trump falsified business records to hide them and mislead voters in an early wave of election interference. He pleaded not guilty.

Stormy gave new information about her brief affair with Donald Trump and additional insight into many key elements of the case, legal analyst Norm Eisen told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. It was one of the most important days of this very eventful trial.

The drama was even greater than it initially seemed.

A transcript of the day's proceedings revealed an exchange between Judge Juan Merchan and Trump's lawyer that was not audible in court. The judge complained that the ex-president was audibly swearing during Daniel's testimony and shaking his head. This can potentially intimidate the witness and the jury may see this. The judge told attorney Todd Blanche that he spoke to him in court to avoid embarrassing the defendant, but that this behavior needed to stop. CNN's Jeremy Herb, who was in court, reported that Trump was more engaged Tuesday than at any other point in the trial.

Trump was already on ice with the judge a day after Merchan warned he could face prison if he continued to violate a silence order meant to protect jurors and witnesses. He managed to avoid crossing the line by speaking to reporters in a courtroom hallway late in the day. But Daniels' blushing testimony could pose the toughest test of his fragile self-discipline and bring the possibility of a new showdown with Merchan closer.

Stormy Daniels uses humor in court. CNN panel discusses jurors' reaction

It is impossible to know how jurors will interpret different chapters of a trial.

But with the level of detail Daniels provided about her time with Trump, including her silk or satin pajamas, she appeared to seriously undermine his denials that they had a relationship. That could be key in explaining to jurors why Trump was so eager to cover up the affair.

But Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, managed to get Daniels to admit her antipathy for Trump and that she wanted him held accountable. This admission could potentially cast doubt on his motives.

It only takes one juror to defeat a conviction. And during an aggressive cross-examination that will resume Thursday, Necheles sought to create reasonable doubt and disqualify Daniels as a credible witness. Am I right that you hate President Trump? » asked Necheles. Daniels replied: Yes. The former adult film star was then asked if she wanted the former president to go to prison. I want him to be held accountable, she replied.

As Trump attempts to win back the White House in November, weighed down by four criminal indictments, an adverse judgment for civil fraud worth half a billion dollars, the stigma of two impeachments and the memory of his attack on the democracy after the 2020 election, the alleged facts of the case as released Tuesday seemed far short of the hammer blows of history.

On the one hand, it all happened so long ago. The episode in question dates back to 2006, when Trump and Daniels were in a hotel room together at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, when the future president was in the early stages of his success as a star. reality show.

Daniels said that after returning from the bathroom, she was shocked to see Trump on the bed in a T-shirt and boxers. She testified that she took off her clothes and they had sex in missionary position. I looked at the ceiling. I didn't know how I got there, Daniels said. I wore tiny strappy gold heels with tiny little buckles. My hands were shaking so much. I had trouble getting dressed. He said: Oh, great. Let's meet again, darling. We were good together. I just wanted to leave.

Neither Trump nor Daniels could have imagined nearly two decades ago the improbable path they would both take to the point where the alleged bedroom secrets of a once and possibly future president, would transfix a courtroom in the mid-2020s.

Honig: Prosecutors may have gone 'a little too far' in Stormy Daniels testimony

Although the extent of the alleged interactions between Trump and Daniels and the subsequent attempts to cover them up are not necessarily important to how the case is decided, they could be more significant in the public's perception of the trial. This appears to have happened to Trump's second son, Eric Trump, who was in court Tuesday and posted on X, trying out a new line of attack from the Trump campaign. Perspective: Sitting in the front row, trying to figure out how all this garbage from 20 years ago relates to legal bills submitted by a longtime personal attorney and counted as legal expenses, he wrote.

As always, Donald Trump tried to give his own vision of events.

It was a very big day. On a very telling day, as you see, their case completely collapsed, Trump claimed after watching his lawyer seek to dismantle Daniels' story piece by piece. They have nothing on books and archives. The former president is likely extremely optimistic on this point since Daniels is most important to prosecutors in establishing the story of how the alleged cover-up took place and she has no direct knowledge of the matter. alleged accounting violations.

Yet following Daniel's lurid account, the ex-president's team requested a mistrial on the grounds that unnecessary details about the affair could bias the jury against their client. Merchan denied the request, but admitted that some of the more explicit content was best left unsaid.

It’s a sentiment many Americans could relate to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/07/politics/trump-stormy-daniels-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos