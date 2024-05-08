2024 elections: Trump is in no rush to choose his potential vice president





NEW YORK (AP) As former President Donald Trump remains stuck in the courtroom listening to salacious details about an extramarital sexual affair he denies, another spectacle is playing in the background as his trials to the vice-presidency begins.

The dynamic was on full display in Florida this weekend at a closed-door fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club that doubled as an audition with a long list of potential running mates. Trump, at one point, invited many contestants on stage like the contestants in one of his old beauty pageants. The next day, several of them, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and New York Representative Elise Stefanik, appeared in broadcasts. Sunday news to sing his praises.

This weekend, there were 15 of us. …They're all campaigning, Trump told Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin on Tuesday. It might actually be more effective that way because, you know, each of them thinks they might get picked, which I guess is probably the case.

These comments demonstrate why Trump is in no rush to choose his potential runner-up or publicly tout his choices. For now, the presumptive GOP nominee is happy to revel in the attention as reporters analyze his choices and potential candidates vie for and court him in an Apprentice-style competition.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Trump has said he intends to make an announcement shortly before the Republican National Convention in July, as he did when he chose then-Indiana governor Mike Pence in 2016.

Ultimately, it's up to him. He will decide intuitively who his vice president should be, and he will listen to everyone until then, and then he will decide, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, one of three finalists for the Trump 2016 list.

For candidates, he said, if Trump calls them and asks them to speak at a rally, the correct answer is yes. But their impact has limits.

Some of them try to audition, Gingrich said, but I never thought it worked this well.

For now, according to several people familiar with his thinking, Trump continues to consider a long list of candidates: governors, senators and congressmen, some of whom ran against him and lost. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss fundraising and private conversations. As Trump mulls his decision, he's looking at who can raise money, advocate effectively and perform at political events. He is particularly interested in how they present themselves on television.

Part of what appears to have made the decision more difficult is that many candidates under serious consideration are running into difficulties.

Rubio, a leading potential contender, could help Trump win over Hispanic voters as well as establishment donors who are still wary of a second Trump term. But Rubio has a problem: He lives in Florida, the same state as Trump, which would violate the 12th Amendment to the Constitution.

Trump himself has raised the issue, including at the Saturday fundraising luncheon, where he said he liked Rubio, according to one of several people in attendance, but highlighted the issue of his residency, calling him problem.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, a friend of Trump's eldest son who has become close to the former president, is also considered a leading contender. He impressed Trump allies with a CNN interview last week.

But Trump continues to note that Vance was a critic before he became a supporter, something he mentioned again during Saturday's event before praising Vance as a great senator.

Scott, who Trump has repeatedly joked is a much better surrogate than a candidate, also has drawbacks. Scott pushed Trump to support a 15-week nationwide abortion ban during the GOP primaries and his selection would bring new attention to something Trump has tried to eliminate as a campaign issue by insisting that this should be left to the states.

These questions could help a candidate like Burgum, a billionaire who has traveled extensively with Trump since he abandoned his own presidential bid.

Others seemed to test the limits of what it takes to be disqualified.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has faced a media storm since reports emerged that she wrote about the killing of a family dog ​​in a book released this week. Noem was also caught in mistakes, including falsely claiming that she had previously met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. She continued to appear in interviews defending her actions, bringing out the storyline for days.

Trump, in his Tuesday interview, continued to praise Noem, who at one point had been considered a leading candidate, even as he acknowledged she had a rough few days, i will say that.

Noems' star, in fact, had been tarnished before the revelation of her dog's killing amid questions about her judgment, including her decision to appear in an infomercial-style video praising a team of dentists aesthetics in Texas.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders also made negative headlines. A recent audit suggested his office may have broken the law by purchasing a lectern for $19,000, a scandal dubbed the Lectern by some.

Sanders, who served as Trump's White House press secretary, responded with a Trumpian challenge, releasing a 20-second video on X featuring the blue, wood-paneled lectern. The opening words of Jay-Z's public service announcement played in the background and the words “Come and take” appeared on the screen.

Sanders could still face more questions, with an audit of her travel and security records pending. But his unapologetic response reinforced his image as an acolyte of the Trump brand.

In the Trump era, what was a scandal is no longer a scandal and what was considered a liability no longer really is, said Kevin Madden, who was a senior adviser to the former Republican presidential candidate. Mitt Romney. . Trump has the ability to block out the sun.

Provocative comments that might have been a liability in previous election cycles could also be assets for candidates like Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who has urged the public to take matters into their own hands if they encounter protesters pro-Palestinians blocking traffic.

Anyone who claims to know who or when President Trump will choose his vice president is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump, senior campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in an emailed statement.

Trump continues to maintain publicly and privately that the most important thing in a potential choice is whether he will be a good president if called and that he does not think this choice is likely to change the trajectory of the race.

Vice presidents have never really helped in the electoral process, he said Tuesday. It's the story of a day, it's a big story, and then it's back to work. They really want to know who is number 1 on the ticket.

Mascaro reported from Washington and DeMillo from Little Rock, Arkanasas

This story has been corrected to show that Sen. Marco Rubio is from Florida, not Ohio, and Doug Burgum is the governor of North Dakota, not South Dakota.

