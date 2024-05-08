Highlights from the Society of Editors Conference

How can journalists tackle the various challenges currently facing the UK media? The last weeks Society of Editors Conference delved into some of the biggest issues facing journalists today.

From SLAPP suits to difficulties in contacting police press officers, journalists discussed and proposed solutions to the current obstacles. We've rounded up some of the key takeaways from the conference.

Exiting the Westminster bubble

Politics is always a polarizing issue and readers' interest in it has certainly waned in recent years, according to the day's opening panel. However, Sun on Sunday political editor Kate Ferguson said the next vote would be a different type of election.

2019 was the Brexit election with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Boris was a huge personality and sold politics and newspapers. Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are less extreme and less polarizing figures.

Newsquest North regional editor Gavin Foster reinforced this point by saying people have become disengaged due to the toxicity of politics and lack of understanding of policies.

How can journalists make political reporting interesting again? Pippa Crerar, the Guardian's political editor, says the key is to tackle the big issues of the day.

People, especially the younger generation, are turning away from partisan politics. But they are incredibly engaged when it comes to important issues like climate change, and so we need to focus our energy on what matters to them.

For Gavin Foster, journalists must delve deeper into important issues at the local level:

It's about cutting through the noise and addressing what really matters at the regional and local level.

Open communication channels

Relations between the police and the press suffered following the outcome of the Leveson inquiry and the handling of the case Nicola Bulley affair, when poor cooperation between police and media led to widespread misinformation and speculation. This, combined with the lack of funding for the police, led to a breakdown in communication between the two.

Rebecca Camber, crime and security editor at the Daily Mail and also chair of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA), said many police forces no longer have the telephone number or email address email from the press officer listed on their website. Some police forces don't even send press releases by email anymore.

Rebecca was asked by the national police chief lawyer about what needs to change and submitted a report with 26 recommendations. She believes that the police and journalists need to start talking again.

Charles Thomson, an investigative journalist at Newsquest London, said he thought it was very important to open the channels of communication. This is beneficial for all of us because it helps us get the story out, but it also reduces massive pressure on news offices, which are often understaffed.

An improving situation for court reporters

The Chief Justice, the Right Honorable Baroness Car of Walton-on-the-Hill, acknowledged the importance of the media in covering legal matters and scrutinizing the legal system in her speech. She also announced that she was creating a new council for transparency and open justice:

Its aim is to review and modernize our approach to open justice. The council will set goals for all courts and tribunals, focusing on timely and efficient access in terms of registration, documents and public hearings.

Due to the pressures placed on the local press, court reporting is often not a priority. The Lady Chief Justice wishes to improve this situation:

I remember how important the local press once was for reliable and accurate court reporting. You knew the local staff and local judges, which meant open, trusting and collaborative relationships. One development that the new commission will explore further to help promote increased access and reporting is making it easier to participate in hearings online.

This, combined with access to more information in advance, should help journalists more easily report on a wide range of debates and issues.

Save time with AI

Many media companies have been exploring the best ways to leverage AI tools and processes. Newsquest has developed an in-house tool that takes reliable, verified information and essentially acts as a copywriter. Jody Doherty-Cove, head of editorial AI at Newsquest, explained how the publisher hired twelve AI-assisted journalists over the last year to help manage the tool and provide training and judgment editorial. The tool and AI-assisted journalists mean we've saved a lot of time for the newsroom as a whole, allowing journalists to focus on their releases and covering those stories on the front page, Jody said.

Saving journalists' time has also been a priority for PA Media. Peter Clifton, editor-in-chief of PA Media, explained how the organization organized its thirty-year archive in order. The publisher is studying the development of tools that would allow journalists to extract information and possibly even write content. Pete also pointed out that one of the biggest pressure points is the backlog box where all incoming copies are waiting to be captioned. It's never empty at any time of the day and a number of things to do are basic tasks like marking up, checking spelling and checking against the PA style guide. If the AI ​​can do the heavy lifting, then the sub can work on refining the content and sending it out.

Emotional toll of war

The penultimate panel of the day focused on issues related to war reporting. Rushdi Abualouf, BBC Gaza correspondent, said that as a journalist your job is to report the story, not be part of it. But as a journalist in Gaza, from day one we became the news.

Danielle Sheridan, defense editor at the Telegraph who covered the war in Ukraine, echoed Rushdi's comments about how emotionally draining it is to cover conflict. She said the kinds of stories I faced were so harrowing that I don't really think anything can prepare you for it.

What can be done to combat the natural emotional response to conflict coverage? Simon Robinson, editor-in-chief of Reuters, said they were focusing much more on the mental health of journalists who are dedicated to war reporting, to help them prepare. Christina Lamb, senior foreign correspondent for the Sunday Times, said to minimize any emotional impact on reporting, the focus should be on the people rather than the fighting:

I've always been much more interested in how people live during war because in all these wars, while all the fighting is going on, there are still millions of people who are going to work, having babies, get married and for me, it's much more interesting.

If you are looking for information on the latest political issues or experts to comment on a court case, you can do so by submitting a request on the Journalist Investigation Service. Complete the form here to get what you need, quickly and easily.