Politics
Highlights from the Society of Editors Conference
How can journalists tackle the various challenges currently facing the UK media? The last weeks Society of Editors Conference delved into some of the biggest issues facing journalists today.
From SLAPP suits to difficulties in contacting police press officers, journalists discussed and proposed solutions to the current obstacles. We've rounded up some of the key takeaways from the conference.
Exiting the Westminster bubble
Politics is always a polarizing issue and readers' interest in it has certainly waned in recent years, according to the day's opening panel. However, Sun on Sunday political editor Kate Ferguson said the next vote would be a different type of election.
2019 was the Brexit election with Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Boris was a huge personality and sold politics and newspapers. Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are less extreme and less polarizing figures.
Newsquest North regional editor Gavin Foster reinforced this point by saying people have become disengaged due to the toxicity of politics and lack of understanding of policies.
How can journalists make political reporting interesting again? Pippa Crerar, the Guardian's political editor, says the key is to tackle the big issues of the day.
People, especially the younger generation, are turning away from partisan politics. But they are incredibly engaged when it comes to important issues like climate change, and so we need to focus our energy on what matters to them.
For Gavin Foster, journalists must delve deeper into important issues at the local level:
It's about cutting through the noise and addressing what really matters at the regional and local level.
Open communication channels
Relations between the police and the press suffered following the outcome of the Leveson inquiry and the handling of the case Nicola Bulley affair, when poor cooperation between police and media led to widespread misinformation and speculation. This, combined with the lack of funding for the police, led to a breakdown in communication between the two.
Rebecca Camber, crime and security editor at the Daily Mail and also chair of the Crime Reporters Association (CRA), said many police forces no longer have the telephone number or email address email from the press officer listed on their website. Some police forces don't even send press releases by email anymore.
Rebecca was asked by the national police chief lawyer about what needs to change and submitted a report with 26 recommendations. She believes that the police and journalists need to start talking again.
Charles Thomson, an investigative journalist at Newsquest London, said he thought it was very important to open the channels of communication. This is beneficial for all of us because it helps us get the story out, but it also reduces massive pressure on news offices, which are often understaffed.
An improving situation for court reporters
The Chief Justice, the Right Honorable Baroness Car of Walton-on-the-Hill, acknowledged the importance of the media in covering legal matters and scrutinizing the legal system in her speech. She also announced that she was creating a new council for transparency and open justice:
Its aim is to review and modernize our approach to open justice. The council will set goals for all courts and tribunals, focusing on timely and efficient access in terms of registration, documents and public hearings.
Due to the pressures placed on the local press, court reporting is often not a priority. The Lady Chief Justice wishes to improve this situation:
I remember how important the local press once was for reliable and accurate court reporting. You knew the local staff and local judges, which meant open, trusting and collaborative relationships. One development that the new commission will explore further to help promote increased access and reporting is making it easier to participate in hearings online.
This, combined with access to more information in advance, should help journalists more easily report on a wide range of debates and issues.
Save time with AI
Many media companies have been exploring the best ways to leverage AI tools and processes. Newsquest has developed an in-house tool that takes reliable, verified information and essentially acts as a copywriter. Jody Doherty-Cove, head of editorial AI at Newsquest, explained how the publisher hired twelve AI-assisted journalists over the last year to help manage the tool and provide training and judgment editorial. The tool and AI-assisted journalists mean we've saved a lot of time for the newsroom as a whole, allowing journalists to focus on their releases and covering those stories on the front page, Jody said.
Saving journalists' time has also been a priority for PA Media. Peter Clifton, editor-in-chief of PA Media, explained how the organization organized its thirty-year archive in order. The publisher is studying the development of tools that would allow journalists to extract information and possibly even write content. Pete also pointed out that one of the biggest pressure points is the backlog box where all incoming copies are waiting to be captioned. It's never empty at any time of the day and a number of things to do are basic tasks like marking up, checking spelling and checking against the PA style guide. If the AI can do the heavy lifting, then the sub can work on refining the content and sending it out.
Emotional toll of war
The penultimate panel of the day focused on issues related to war reporting. Rushdi Abualouf, BBC Gaza correspondent, said that as a journalist your job is to report the story, not be part of it. But as a journalist in Gaza, from day one we became the news.
Danielle Sheridan, defense editor at the Telegraph who covered the war in Ukraine, echoed Rushdi's comments about how emotionally draining it is to cover conflict. She said the kinds of stories I faced were so harrowing that I don't really think anything can prepare you for it.
What can be done to combat the natural emotional response to conflict coverage? Simon Robinson, editor-in-chief of Reuters, said they were focusing much more on the mental health of journalists who are dedicated to war reporting, to help them prepare. Christina Lamb, senior foreign correspondent for the Sunday Times, said to minimize any emotional impact on reporting, the focus should be on the people rather than the fighting:
I've always been much more interested in how people live during war because in all these wars, while all the fighting is going on, there are still millions of people who are going to work, having babies, get married and for me, it's much more interesting.
If you are looking for information on the latest political issues or experts to comment on a court case, you can do so by submitting a request on the Journalist Investigation Service. Complete the form here to get what you need, quickly and easily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.responsesource.com/blog/highlights-from-the-society-of-editors-conference/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Manika Batra stuns world number one. 14 Nina Mittelham reaches quarter-finals
- Google offers variation of 'Circle to Search' for iPhone users
- how Narendra Modis BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes
- Highlights from the Society of Editors Conference
- Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Here's Which Bollywood Celebrity Would Be Reinvented as Ryan Renolds, Blake Livelys IF Characters
- Kim Kardashian wears gray bodycon dress for OMR festival in Hamburg
- 2024 elections: Trump is in no rush to choose his potential vice president
- US has suspended arms shipments to Israel over concerns over Rafah, senior US official says | Israel-Gaza War
- Looking at the stars has brought back old, wild memories – Minnesota Wild
- More severe weather could cause “swarms” of earthquakes globally, a new study suggests
- 50 Cent sues ex Daphne Joy for defamation after rape accusation | Entertainment
- IIT Delhi's innovation hub hosts Robotics for Good Use Challenge