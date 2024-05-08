how Narendra Modis BJP uses and abuses religious minorities for political purposes

If the pre-election polls It is believed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to return to power for a third consecutive term when the results are announced on June 4. has a very diverse population and a complex culture, but Modi seems determined to retain the power he has held since 2014.

Modi's seemingly impenetrable popularity stems from a mix of his populist rhetoric, his affinity with India's business elite and his propagation of a Hindu nationalist Hindutva ideology. He takes advantage of the Indies positive economic outlook but there is also a solid support in the country for Modi's brand of populist autocracy.

Hindutva is an important part of it. It is a cultural nationalist ideology that presents India as the land of Hindus, emphasizing the need for unity among all Hindus across caste, linguistic, regional and class divisions. Some followers promote Hindutva as a way to counter what they see as a demographic, political and cultural threat posed by Muslims and Christians.

Under Modi's tenure, Hindutva is increasingly integrated into the Indian socio-legal and political system. At the national level, this includes removal of statehood from Kashmir Previously, India was the only Muslim-majority state.

There was also the implementation of An Act to amend the Citizenship Act, which prevents persecuted Muslims (but not other religious minorities, including Christians) from neighboring countries from seeking asylum in India.





At the state level, in BJP-ruled states, a series of anti-conversion laws have been passed with the aim of restricting conversion to Christianity and Islam. Hindutva-aligned vigilante groups carry out extrajudicial and often violent enforcement of these laws.

This has led to a sharp increase in the number of daily cases of violence against minorities. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Fernand de Varennes, recently described this situation as massive, systematic and dangerous.

The turnout rate during the first two voting days of these elections, April 19 and 27, was 66%, a rate lower than expected. Perhaps to inflame voters' passions, in a recent campaign speech, Modi controversially characterized Muslims. infiltrators whose interests would be prioritized if its main opponent, the Indian National Congress (INC), came to power.

There are unlikely to be any repercussions. On the contrary, Modi's statement could act as a dog whistle and provide cover for similar rhetoric to be used by local leaders in Indian states.

A question of geography

But this story of anti-minority rhetoric and violence in India is not linear and requires more nuance. The reality is that anti-minority rhetoric, while effective in many contexts in India, does not always work for the BJP. In a way, it's downright detrimental to the movement's cause.

In fact, in some states the party has had to tone down its rhetoric and actively or reluctantly work to appeal to minority communities. India's combined Muslim and Christian population numbers more than 200 million people scattered across the country and differentiated by caste, class and practice. It would be crazy to think that these communities could be homogeneous.

The BJP has traditionally enjoyed success in the Hindi-speaking heartland of India. Recently he enjoyed electoral success in the northeastern states of India, but continues to struggle in southernmost states. It is in these more linguistically and religiously diverse contexts that the Hindutva movement can be seen to tone down its homogeneous message to appeal to a wider audience.



In the southern state of Kerala, Modi has worked to woo the state's influencers. Christian community, which represents 20% of its population. This strategy involves appealing to the common dominant caste lineages of some Kerala Christians and exploiting shared anti-Muslim sentiment.

Similarly, in the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP is trying to appeal to Muslim states with promises of essential development initiatives in disadvantaged areas. The ruling party is said to have, on the one hand, offered access to state resources to Muslim Dalits (the lowest caste or Untouchables), while using scare tactics such as use bulldozers to demolish their houses if they do not vote for the BJP.

Modi and the BJP have a lot of catching up to do with Muslim voters after the controversial update of the National Register of Citizens in 2019. The measure was widely condemned as being unfair to Muslims in its design and implementation, particularly Bengalis in the northeastern states of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam, who have historically been labeled illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Ideology and politics

Indian minorities have always played an important role in electoral politics as a vital source of votes. But exploiting these groups, often using these communities as a threat designed to attract support from the Hindu majority, has become a key strategy for the BJP under Modis' leadership. Likewise, Modi, the BJP, and the Hindutva movement as a whole have recognized that ideological compromises are sometimes necessary to achieve electoral gains.

Thus, India's diversity continues to be an obstacle to the Hindutva homogenization project. Although the movement's ultimate goal is to make India a homogeneous Hindu state with Muslims and Christians as second-class citizens, these compromises serve as a reminder that the movement can demonstrate ideological flexibility to achieve its goals.

There is no indication that Indians are becoming less religious. Thus, the continued political dominance of the BJP and the social dominance of the Hindutva movement are likely to deepen religious divisions and minorities will continue to be pawns in the game of electoral politics.