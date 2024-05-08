US expresses concern over safety of incarcerated Imran Khan





WASHINGTON: The United States has stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all prisoners in Pakistan, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at his daily press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed a meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI ), including opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, in Islamabad.

Miller said Ambassador Blome met with the Opposition Leader and other senior opposition officials to discuss a broader range of issues important to bilateral relations, including continued U.S. economic support. United in Islamabad.

On the discussions with the PTI over rights and the fabricated charges against Imran Khan, Miller reiterated the US position on political neutrality. Our position is the same as we have stated earlier that we do not take any position on elections in Pakistan, he said. He stressed the importance of respecting fundamental human rights while maintaining impartiality towards political parties.

Miller responded to reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumers had warned Pakistan regarding Imran Khan's security, affirming the United States' commitment to human rights. He said Senator Schumer could have coordinated with the State Department by telling the Pakistani ambassador that Imran Khan's security was a high priority in Washington, but he (Miller) was not aware of this conversation.

Miller added: But obviously we want to see the safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world. He added that every person, every detainee, every prisoner has the right to fundamental human rights and the protection provided by law.

Here are excerpts from Matthew Miller's remarks on Pakistan:

QUESTION: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently met with Pakistan's ambassador and conveyed that Imran Khan's safety in prison is a high U.S. priority. Did he coordinate this conversation with the State Department? Does the State Department share the view that his prison security is a top U.S. priority?

Mr. MILLER: So I'm not aware of any coordination. Maybe it happened; There may have been conversations between this building and Senator Schumer, his team, and I'm just not privy to them. It's certainly possible. But obviously we want the safety and security of every prisoner in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world to be such that every person, every detainee, every prisoner is entitled to basic human rights and protection under the law.

QUESTION: Thank you. The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Don Blome, met with the current leadership of Imran Khan's party, and after this meeting, dozens of stories circulated in the Pakistani media. Could you tell us something about this, since this meeting was organized at the invitation of American Ambassador Don Blome?

Mr. MILLER: Dozens of stories are circulating about a meeting with our ambassador?

QUESTION: (Laughs.) Different stories

Mr. MILLER: What a novelty. (Laugh.)

QUESTION: Different stories. Each

Mr. MILLER: I haven't had a question about Donald Blome in a while.

Yes, US Ambassador Donald Blome met with National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and other senior opposition officials to discuss a wide range of issues important to bilateral relations . This includes U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

QUESTION: Sir, after this meeting, the leadership of PTI, Imran Khan's party, told the media that they had expressed concerns regarding human rights violations, fabricated charges against Imran Khan, freedom expression and others. What is your position on these issues, sir?

Mr. MILLER: So we have addressed this issue several times, and our position is the same as we stated previously, which is that we take no position on the elections in Pakistan, we take no position on the respect of a particular political party, and of course we want basic human rights to be respected, as I said in my response to Ryan's question.

QUESTION: So one last question.

Mr. MILLER: Yeah.

QUESTION: Saudi Crown Prince MBS will visit Pakistan in recent days. Recently, the Iranian president was also in Pakistan. So how do you see these movements when there is too much tension in the region?

Mr. MILLER: We certainly always support diplomatic engagement between our partners. I have no further comments on the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Pakistan, but this type of diplomatic engagement is common and something we support and encourage.

But regarding Iran, of course, while we welcome regional de-escalation, we have seen the outbreak of limited conflict between Iran and Pakistan; we remain skeptical of Iran's intentions given its continued destabilizing behavior throughout the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/05/08/us-expresses-concern-about-safety-of-incarcerated-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos