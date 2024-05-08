'Daal Me Kuch Kaala…': PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on 'Ambani-Adani' rhetoric, Priyanka reveals 'truth'





Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp criticism on Wednesday aimed at Rahul Gandhiquestioning his sudden silence on the 'Ambani-Adani' rhetoric since the Lok Sabha elections were announced. Speaking at a rally in TelanganaPrime Minister Modi asked why Gandhi, who had continually targeted these industrialists, abruptly stopped his criticism once the election season began. “For five years, the Congress shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when Rafael's issue faded, he started attacking five industrialists, particularly Ambani and Adani. However, one once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them Today I ask from Telangana: How much money did they take from Ambani and Adani What changed overnight? kuch kaala hai You mistreated them for five years and then it stopped overnight? PM Modi also referred to instances where even former Congress members, like Gourav Vallabh, admitted to being pressured to criticize billionaire Gautam Adani. Prime Minister Modi further criticized Gandhi's tendency to stir up controversies during election periods, citing previous examples such as allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal preceding the 2019 general elections. 'The truth is…': Priyanka Gandhi Come back “Today, Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi will not take the name Adani. The truth is: Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he brings you the truth about Adani every day and the exposes,” Priyanka Gandhi said, firing back. at PM Modi. “Rahul Gandhi tells you daily that Narendra Modi has a connection with big industrialists. Narendra Modi has given up 16 lakh of his friends but has not given up a single rupee of farmers. Narendra Modi should answer this question” , she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/elections/daal-me-kuch-kaala-pm-narendra-modi-questions-rahul-gandhis-silence-on-ambani-adani-rhetoric-telangana-rally-priyanka-gandhi-reveals-truth-article-109947739

